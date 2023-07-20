Kalahari Resorts and Conventions, Home to America's Largest Indoor Waterparks, Celebrates National Waterpark Day

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions

20 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

Award-winning waterpark resort offers special promotions and family activities to celebrate holiday

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kalahari Resorts and Conventions, home to America's Largest Indoor Waterparks and founder of National Waterpark Day, will celebrate the upcoming holiday on July 28 at all four of its locations. Kalahari Resorts, located in Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas, will celebrate the seventh year of the national holiday with family-friendly activities at the indoor and outdoor waterparks at all four of their resorts, and by offering a 24-hour flash sale* to guests.

Waterpark guests make unforgettable family memories on the Cheetah Race at Kalahari Resort's indoor waterpark. (Picture provided by Kalahari Resorts and Conventions)
An adventurous mother daughter duo enjoy one of the many slides at Kalahari Resort's massive waterpark. (Picture provided by Kalahari Resorts and Conventions)
A family floats down a lazy river at Kalahari Resorts, home to America's largest indoor waterparks. (Picture provided by Kalahari Resorts and Conventions)
Kalahari Resorts founded National Waterpark Day on July 28, 2017, to celebrate the unique attractions waterparks offer — especially during the height of summer. With so many options to choose from, waterparks can be more than just a stop on a vacation. A waterpark resort can be your destination. In the United States, nearly every state has a waterpark. Impressively, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, home to the first Kalahari Resort and its company headquarters, is the Waterpark Capital of the World.

"Creating lasting memories with the whole family is our specialty," said Tim Arnold, Vice President of Operations, Kalahari Resorts and Conventions. "From the youngest family member to grandma and grandpa, there's a splashable, relaxing or thrilling experience for all. On National Waterpark Day, Kalahari is excited to celebrate all the unique fun waterparks offer!"

Those planning to visit a Kalahari Resort located in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, Sandusky, Ohio, Pocono Mountains, Pennsylvania, or Round Rock, Texas, on National Waterpark Day will enjoy a full day of festivities. The celebration will include on-site DJs spinning new and classic summer tunes, National Waterpark Day-themed cocktails, exciting giveaways and family poolside activities.

Additionally, Kalahari is celebrating the annual holiday by providing exclusive savings to both overnight and day guests. On July 28 only, guests can take advantage of discounts on waterpark day passes (valid for access to both indoor and outdoor waterparks weather dependent) as well as overnight reservations.

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions is the ultimate destination for a summer family getaway with something for all ages, all under one roof. For more information on National Waterpark Day activities or to book your stay, please visit kalahariresorts.com.

*Exclusions and blackout dates apply.

About Kalahari Resorts & Conventions

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, Sandusky, Ohio, the Pocono Mountains, Pennsylvania, and Round Rock, Texas, deliver a beyond-expectations waterpark resort and conference experience all under one roof. The authentically African-themed Kalahari Resorts, privately owned by the Nelson family, are home to America's Largest Indoor Waterparks. Todd and Shari Nelson, the founders of Kalahari Resorts, were honored with an induction into the Wisconsin Business Hall of Fame in 2023. All Kalahari Resorts feature well-appointed guest rooms and suites, the full-service Spa Kalahari, a fun-filled family entertainment center, on-site signature restaurants, unique retail shops and a state-of-the-art convention center. For more information, members of the media are encouraged to visit kalaharimedia.com.

SOURCE Kalahari Resorts and Conventions

