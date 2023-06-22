Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Round Rock, Texas, Opens Expansion to Outdoor Waterpark

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions

22 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

New additions, now open for the summer, include a kid's waterslide area, adult swim-up bar and 900-foot adventure river

ROUND ROCK, Texas, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kalahari Resorts and Conventions, home to America's Largest Indoor Waterparks, in Round Rock, Texas, recently opened an expansion to its Outdoor Waterpark. The expansion includes a children's play area with nine new slides, an adults-only swimup bar and a 900-foot Adventure River.

Kalahari Resorts in Texas is largely known for being home to the largest indoor waterpark in the country, but the resort also offers summer guests the Outdoor Waterpark, featuring expansive pools, waterslides, a swim-up bar and private bungalows. "Bugs Burrow" is a new children's area featuring a zero-entry pool, swings and nine bug-themed slides. Newly added for adults only is the Thirsty Turtle, an 1,100-square-foot swim- and/or walk-up bar. 

Another new outdoor waterpark attraction is a 900-foot Adventure River with a "beach-like" zero-depth entry. Half of the river features thrilling waves that speed guests along a winding path, while the other half is a more tranquil lazy river. The attraction is three-feet deep and features multiple deck sprays, waterfalls and a waterfall bridge.

"Nothing beats Texas summer heat like being at a waterpark! Kalahari is dedicated to continuing to improve our resort, so guests have beyond-expectations experiences when staying with us," said Gerson Velasquez, General Manager, Kalahari Resorts and Conventions, Round Rock, Texas. "Here at Kalahari, we truly have something for everyone to enjoy, from 2 to 92. Our newly expanded outdoor waterpark offers even more activities for guests this summer, from our new 'Bugs Burrow' children's area to our one-of-a-kind Adventure River; this is sure to be the best summer yet."

The outdoor waterpark expansion is open for both overnight resort and waterpark day pass guests for the summer.

