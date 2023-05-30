Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Sandusky Announces Expansion to Outdoor Waterpark

New additions, open this summer, include a jump tower, zipline experience and 15,000-square-foot pool

SANDUSKY, Ohio, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kalahari Resorts and Conventions, home to America's Largest Indoor Waterparks, in Sandusky, Ohio, recently announced an expansion to their Zambezi Outdoor Waterpark. New additions include a 50-foot free fall jump tower, a zipline experience and a new 15,000-square-foot pool with premium poolside lounging.

Students from Nehemiah Center, a nonprofit in Sandusky, Ohio that provides after-school programming and mentoring to children, are the first to enjoy Kalahari's new outdoor pool. The 15,000 sq. ft. pool opens at a special event kicking off the summer season Memorial Day weekend, Friday, May 26, 2023 in Sandusky, Ohio. (Kaitlin K Walsh/AP Images for Kalahari Resorts) New 15,000 square foot pool at Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Sandusky, OH Zipline Experience at Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Sandusky, OH

Although it's known for its indoor waterpark, Kalahari Resorts offers guests the three-acre Zambezi Outdoor Waterpark which features multiple thrill slides, private bungalows and Bugs Burrow, a kid's area with a pool, swings and slides. The new 15,000-square-foot pool opening this summer will hold 365,000 gallons of water and be the largest outdoor pool that Kalahari has ever built across its four resorts. Most of the new pool is 42 inches deep and features tanning ledges on three sides, with lounge chairs set in approximately 8 inches of water. The fourth side of the pool is a zero-depth entry, catering to younger children, featuring fountains throughout the space.

After being renovated, the zipline experience is reopening this season and features four towers at each corner of the outdoor waterpark. The new freefall jump tower allows thrill-seeking guests to leap off a 50-foot-tall tower and experience a freefall for the first 10-15 feet of their fall at which point a jumpbelt catches and lowers them to the ground.

"Summer is the perfect time to experience all the amazing attractions Kalahari has to offer both inside and out, from Ohio's largest indoor waterpark to the Big Game Room to the new and improved Zambezi Outdoor Waterpark," said Brian Shanle, General Manager Kalahari Resorts and Conventions, Sandusky, Ohio. "The expansion of the outdoor waterpark is truly a game changer for our Ohio guests. We can't wait to share all our new outdoor experiences!"

Construction is currently underway, and the new attractions and pool are scheduled to open Memorial Day Weekend.

SOURCE Kalahari Resorts and Conventions