Kalahari Resorts and Conventions Partners with IDeaS to Enable Total Profit Optimization

IDeaS Revenue Solutions, the world's leading provider of revenue management software and services, announced today it will implement IDeaS G3 Revenue Management System (RMS) across Kalahari Resorts and Conventions' all-under-one-roof convention and vacation destination hotels.

Each Kalahari property features nearly 1,000 guest rooms, large-scale meeting-and-event and recreation spaces, multiple food-and-beverage outlets, retail and spa facilities. Located in fiercely competitive markets, Kalahari is looking to grow its revenue performance and scope now and in the future. Recently, Kalahari switched to IDeaS after reevaluating its RMS options:

A clear roadmap for future growth – For over 30 years, IDeaS has driven the future of revenue management. Kalahari chose IDeaS to evolve its revenue strategy and optimize profitability for its guest rooms and beyond.

– For over 30 years, IDeaS has driven the future of revenue management. Kalahari chose IDeaS to evolve its revenue strategy and optimize profitability for its guest rooms and beyond. Group business automation and optimization – With a group segment comprising nearly half of its business, along with current renovations that will double its convention space offerings, manually forecasting group room nights was no longer sustainable for Kalahari. IDeaS' group pricing and evaluation functionality will bring new levels of efficiency, displacement analysis and decision empowerment to Kalahari.

– With a group segment comprising nearly half of its business, along with current renovations that will double its convention space offerings, manually forecasting group room nights was no longer sustainable for Kalahari. IDeaS' group pricing and evaluation functionality will bring new levels of efficiency, displacement analysis and decision empowerment to Kalahari. Decisions, not recommendations – Kalahari was leveraging RMS as one of many tools in the company's manual revenue management portfolio. With IDeaS, the company looks forward to true automation with G3 RMS managing its large inventory across multiple properties to ensure the most profitable decision outputs.

– Kalahari was leveraging RMS as one of many tools in the company's manual revenue management portfolio. With IDeaS, the company looks forward to true automation with G3 RMS managing its large inventory across multiple properties to ensure the most profitable decision outputs. A robust, all-in-one RMS solution – IDeaS G3 RMS' transient and group demand forecasting, complex-room-type pricing, easy-to-use reports and dashboards, "what-if" simulations and more impressed Kalahari's key decision-makers early in the RMS evaluation process.

Kevin Shanley, chief revenue strategist, Kalahari Resorts and Conventions, said: "Going with IDeaS was an easy choice. The G3 platform sets IDeaS apart from other RMS providers, and we could see IDeaS will continue to outpace their competitors with its forward-looking roadmap and a solution that adapts as the industry changes and as Kalahari continues to grow. We view all pieces of our business as either already being part of our revenue management process or needing to be. With IDeaS in our back pocket, we feel confident in our ability to continue to expand our total revenue strategy."

Dr. Ravi Mehrotra, president, founder and chief scientist, IDeaS, said: "IDeaS is pleased to partner with Kalahari. From one innovative, growing organization to another, I believe Kalahari is on a path to significantly improve its revenue performance and competitive standing. Kalahari's convention space and food-and-beverage business are ripe for data-driven profit optimization, and IDeaS is eager to help drive Kalahari's revenue transformation."

IDeaS, a SAS company, is the world's leading provider of revenue management software and services. With over 30 years of expertise, IDeaS delivers revenue science to more than 11,000 clients in 129 countries. Combining industry knowledge with innovative, data-analytics technology, IDeaS creates sophisticated yet simple ways to empower revenue leaders with precise, automated decisions they can trust. Results delivered. Revenue transformed. Discover greater profitability at ideas.com.

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Wisconsin Dells, WI, Sandusky, OH, the Pocono Mountains, PA, and coming soon to Round Rock, TX, delivers a "world-away" waterpark resort and conference experience beyond expectations. The authentically African-themed Kalahari Resorts, privately owned by the Nelson family, is home to America's largest indoor waterparks. All Kalahari Resorts feature well-appointed guest rooms, full-service Spa Kalahari, a fully equipped fitness center, on-site restaurants, unique retail shops and a state-of-the-art conference center. For reservation and guest information, call 1-877-KALAHARI (525-2427) or visit KalahariResorts.com. To learn more about Kalahari Resorts, members of the media are encouraged to visit KalahariMedia.com.

