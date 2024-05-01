Kalahari Resorts Recognized by USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards as Best Indoor Waterpark for Second Year in a Row

To celebrate, Kalahari is offering a variety of promotions to guests

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kalahari Resorts and Conventions, home to America's Largest Indoor Waterpark Resorts, has been voted the Best Indoor Water Park by USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice for the second year in a row. With properties in Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas and coming soon to Virginia, Kalahari's massive waterparks offer dozens of waterslides, massive wave pools, surf simulators and so much more. With every property offering anywhere from 125,000 to 223,000 square feet of indoor waterpark space, there's something for everyone in the family to enjoy.

The USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards are one of the most highly regarded accolades in the hospitality industry, with winners being determined by a popular vote. Each year, the awards recognize excellence across various categories, including hotels, resorts, restaurants, and attractions.

"To be recognized in back-to-back years as the Best Indoor Water Park, voted by readers and guests, is one of the biggest honors we can get," said Travis Nelson, President and Owner of Kalahari Resorts and Conventions. "We're committed to constantly evolving and expanding the guest experience at Kalahari, so to receive this recognition is a clear sign of our guests' appreciation of that. We are so grateful to our associates and our guests."

Having first opened its first resort in the Waterpark Capital of the World, Wisconsin Dells in Central Wisconsin, in 2000, Kalahari has since expanded to Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. This past fall, the resort brand broke ground on a fifth property in Virginia that is planned to open in 2026. In addition to impressive waterparks, Kalahari proudly offers a variety of amenities for guests, from customizable convention spaces and well-appointed accommodations to award-winning dining options and massive family entertainment centers.

To celebrate the award, Kalahari is launching a three-day flash sale from Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at 11:00 A.M. CST through Friday, May 3, 2024, at 11:59 P.M. CST. During this limited time, guests can use the code H2WOAH to obtain savings for any of the following: overnight stays, waterpark day passes, cabana and premium seating rentals, and season passes.

For more information about the limited-time offer and to book your stay, please visit kalahariresorts.com/best-indoor-waterpark/.

About Kalahari Resorts & Conventions

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, Sandusky, Ohio, the Pocono Mountains, Pennsylvania, and Round Rock, Texas, and opening soon in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, delivers a beyond-expectations waterpark resort and conference experience all under one roof. The authentically African-themed Kalahari Resorts, privately owned by the Nelson family, is home to America's Largest Indoor Waterparks. Todd and Shari Nelson, the founders of Kalahari Resorts, were honored with an induction into the Wisconsin Business Hall of Fame in 2023. Kalahari Resorts features well-appointed guest rooms and suites, the full-service Spa Kalahari, a fun-filled family entertainment center, on-site signature restaurants, unique retail shops and a state-of-the-art convention center. For more information, members of the media are encouraged to visit kalaharimedia.com.

