Kalder raises $10.5M to transform everyday brands into fintech innovators

Kalder raises $10.5M in funding to bring iconic 'AmEx Rewards' model to virtually any brand

For customers, the process is simple: They join a brand's loyalty program, link any preferred credit or debit card, and receive instant cashback incentives for purchases at partner retailers —no extra steps needed as customers spend with their linked card. Brands benefit from automated tracking and insights, with payouts made directly from each transaction. Kalder's platform manages everything for both the customer and the brand – from sign-ups to purchase tracking and payments, powered by integrations with payment networks. The Kalder system gives brands unique insights into customer spending, creates new acquisition channels with partners, and enhances their engagement and loyalty-building efforts.

"For the first time, brands with loyal followings can earn revenue from their existing customer loyalty programs, much like the gold standard of loyalty programs in the travel and finance categories," said Gokce Guven, Kalder CEO and Founder. "Until now, most brands haven't had access to tools that allow them to turn loyalty into profit. With Kalder, any brand can turn loyalty programs into direct revenue streams. With acquisition costs soaring, brands are looking for new ways to deepen customer relationships and retain quality customers, and we're excited to help them build this into their everyday strategy."

"Kalder is finally delivering on the long-held promise of loyalty monetization without the cost and complexity of traditional rewards programs," said Noah Doyle, Managing Director of lead investor Javelin Venture Partners. "As someone who has spent years transforming loyalty into revenue for major brands, I know the challenges involved. Kalder has streamlined this process into a turnkey model that gives brands of all sizes an unprecedented opportunity to profit from customer loyalty and align it seamlessly with their marketing goals."

Brands that rely on Kalder today include iconic names like Godiva, LVMH-backed retailer MILE, Heat.io, the Swiss-Brazilian sports club BSC Young Boys. Based on Kalder's model, the average brand sees 50,000 cashback users, which drive $450K in rewards sales revenue monthly.

Additional investors include Harry Maguire of Manchester United, Shuo Wang, Co-founder of Deel, Julius Genachowski, Board Chairman of Sonos, former FCC Chairman and board director of Mattel and Mastercard.

Michael Sutherland, former CTO of Real Madrid, added, "Kalder stands out for its innovative approach, offering a digital loyalty ecosystem that seamlessly aligns fan experiences with club goals. Their cashback product is particularly disruptive, fostering a sense of community by connecting fans with local and international businesses. It not only creates real value for fans but also generates scalable, net-new revenue for clubs—all with minimal integration and no upfront costs."

"Gokce and the Kalder team bring a fresh approach to rewards that truly benefits both brands and their customers," said Julius Genachowski, Board Chairman of Sonos, former FCC Chairman and board director of Mattel and Mastercard. "I'm impressed to watch as their team is already delivering astounding results that deliver true value to everyone involved."

Kalder is a fintech company redefining customer loyalty by helping brands earn revenue from rewards programs that give customers direct brand rewards back at partner retailers. With an easy-to-integrate API, Kalder enables brands to launch profitable loyalty programs, deepening customer relationships and gaining valuable insights—all without complex setups.

Founded in 2022, Kalder is based in New York City and backed by Javelin Venture Partners, Emergence Capital, 8VC, Human Capital, Alumni Ventures, and Formus Capital.

