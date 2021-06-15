Kalderos announces expanded version of its Drug Discount Management tool Verify for more data-driven insights

CHICAGO, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative healthcare tech company Kalderos today announced the launch of an expanded tool for drug manufacturers, designed to facilitate the company's next-generation Discount Monitoring solution that applies intelligent algorithms to claims level data. The new Verify tool has been redesigned with a clean, intuitive user interface and a unified view of discounts and rebates across programs.

"We are excited to provide additional ease and increased capability to our manufacturer customers as they navigate the complexity of the drug discount process," said William Born, VP of Strategy, Manufacturer Solutions. "Kalderos is committed to providing the technological infrastructure to integrate systems, make them compatible, and ultimately make participating in all drug discount programs simpler and more efficient. Verify for Discount Monitoring is a key part of that vision."

Verify's expanded capabilities include:

Increased flexibility for creating, viewing and managing claims reports with an interconnected view so users can move from high-level summaries to transaction-level detail.

Smarter filtering options for manufacturers to view claims by labeler, NDC, state or discount program.

Integrated support for disputing any noncompliant claims with payers, including auto-generated dispute reports to ease the workload for both parties.

Chief Operating Officer Micah Litow said, "The expanded Discount Monitoring solution is built on our modern, cloud-based, data-driven platform that supports manufacturers, providers and payers in achieving a sustainable and transparent drug discount ecosystem. Today marks another step forward in our journey to enable all stakeholders in the U.S. healthcare system to provide better therapies, increase access to care and improve affordability for patients."

For drug manufacturers who are interested in learning more about how machine learning can provide an innovative path forward for compliant participation in drug discount programs such as 340B, Kalderos will host a live webinar on July 22 titled: "Operational impact from recent trends in 340B and how AI solutions can help."

About Kalderos

Kalderos created the world's first Drug Discount Management platform, which uses sophisticated models and machine learning to resolve noncompliance in drug discount programs. The company's solutions include Discount Monitoring, which identifies and resolves historical instances of noncompliance, and 340B Pay, which allows providers of any size to request 340B rebates and manufacturers to verify and pay them through a third party payment partner. Based in Chicago, Kalderos was founded in 2016 by a team dedicated to reducing inefficiencies in the U.S. healthcare system, empowering everyone to focus on the health of people. Learn more at kalderos.com.

