Kalderos Director Of Industry Relations Steve Zielinski To Present At The 2019 340B Coalition Summer Conference

CHICAGO, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kalderos Director of Industry Relations Steve Zielinski will address the significance of duplicate discounts and how Kalderos' data-rich and insights-driven platform ensures compliance. Zielinski's presentation at the 2019 340B Coalition Summer Conference will take place on July 16 in Washington, D.C.

"Kalderos has been at the forefront of the efforts aiming to restore compliance within 340B," said Steve Zielinski, director of industry relations, Kalderos. "To ensure the continued benefit of the 340B drug pricing program, we need to work collaboratively with all involved parties — covered entities, drug manufacturers, pharmacies and state Medicaid agencies — and empower one another with the necessary information and tools to solve key compliance challenges."

During his presentation, Steve Zielinski will provide an overview of the current state of the drug discount infrastructure, summarize the factors that have enabled duplicate discounts to occur, illustrate Kalderos' dataset and technology platform that identifies and resolves duplicate discounts, and outline a path toward a compliant drug discount program.

Kalderos offers a holistic perspective, where the intersections of deep industry expertise and an unwavering commitment to 340B meet. With its first-to-market Health Tech solution to solve for the complexities of the drug discount infrastructure, covered entities and pharmacies can ensure compliant drug discounts, allowing them to focus on their sole purpose: treating and saving the lives of patients.

The 340B Coalition Summer Conference unites hundreds of 340B stakeholders who all have the shared purpose and concern of providing pharmaceutical care to our nation's most vulnerable patient communities. The conference is sponsored by 340B Coalition, an umbrella organization of groups that represent and participate in the 340B drug pricing program.

About Kalderos

Kalderos combines industry expertise, design thinking and technology to target waste and to improve efficiency as the category leader in healthcare financial network management. Its initial SaaS product is the world's first drug discount management solution, which identifies, checks and resolves non-compliance. Using sophisticated models and machine learning processes, Kalderos detects inconsistencies overlooked by current methods, providing material benefits by eliminating waste. Based in Chicago, Kalderos was founded in 2016 by a team firmly rooted in the belief that it is essential to fix this problem in order to help patients and reduce inefficiencies. More information can be found at www.kalderos.com.

SOURCE Kalderos

