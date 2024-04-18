Kalderos Files Amicus Brief in Arkansas Contract Pharmacy Litigation

Arkansas Act 1103 prohibits drug manufacturers from denying access to federal 340B drug pricing by Arkansas-based contract pharmacies receiving drugs purchased pursuant to an arrangement with a covered entity under the 340B Program.

Kalderos submitted this brief in support of the petition for rehearing because the decision upsets the existing regulatory structure of the 340B Program adopted by Congress. As explained by Plaintiff-Appellant, Act 1103 conflicts with the federal scheme by undercutting the Health Resources Services Administration's regulatory authority over the program.

To operate as intended for all stakeholders, Kalderos believes the 340B Program requires the free flow of data necessary to ensure that the federal 340B Program's requirements are followed by all stakeholders.

The company has developed an equitable, easy-to-use technology platform designed to implement the drug-discount program on behalf of covered entities and participating drug manufacturers.

Its platform facilitates the operation of the 340B Program within the federal regulatory framework by (1) ensuring that covered entities receive the discounted price required by statute, and (2) helping participants identify and reduce prohibited diversion and duplicate discounts.

About Kalderos

Kalderos is a data infrastructure and analytics company that created the world's first Drug Discount Management platform, simplifying drug discount program compliance for all stakeholders. The platform applies sophisticated data models and machine learning to identify and resolve noncompliance, with collaboration-oriented solutions built for both drug manufacturers and covered entities. Based in Chicago, Kalderos was founded in 2016 by a team dedicated to reducing inefficiencies in the U.S. healthcare system, empowering everyone to focus on the health of people. More information can be found at www.kalderos.com .

