Kalderos Names Healthcare Industry Veteran Daryl Todd as Chief Strategy Officer

CHICAGO, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Data infrastructure and analytics company Kalderos, creator of the world's first Drug Discount Management platform, today announced the hiring of life sciences legal professional Daryl Todd as chief strategy officer.

An experienced senior regulatory attorney, Todd is skilled in compliance, commercial contracting, and regulatory law with extensive experience in the pharmaceutical industry. He comes to Kalderos from Johnson & Johnson, where he served as assistant general counsel, focused on legal, compliance, and consumer cost issues. There, he helped create patient-based programs, including copay, voucher, and innovative free-product programs. He also structured collaborative arrangements with hospitals and other healthcare stakeholders.

Todd spent more than a decade serving as a board member of the Johnson & Johnson Foundation and Johnson & Johnson Patient Assistance Foundation. At those organizations, he served as lead attorney and helped develop programs that assisted low-income patients with access to their prescribed medicines.

As chief strategy officer at Kalderos, Todd will work with Chief Executive Officer Angie Franks and other team members to position the company for further growth and solidify its status as the market leader for drug discount management solutions. A significant focus will be creating new and innovative ways to address drug discount challenges with an eye toward driving more discount value to consumers.

"Daryl's experience with hospitals and drug manufacturers, besides his meaningful work with patients and doctors, gives us valuable insights into 340B, Medicaid, and commercial drug discount programs designed to lower the price of drugs for consumers," said Franks. "His guidance and expertise also will inform product development and market strategies."

Prior to Johnson & Johnson, Todd was senior counsel at Bristol-Myers Squibb, where he worked with hospitals on direct commercial agreements and patient assistance programs.

He also worked as a senior associate at law firm McCarter & English, representing hospitals. Todd earned a law degree from Rutgers Law School and a bachelor's degree in American history from the University of Pennsylvania.

Drug discount and rebate programs have grown in complexity, raising the risk for all stakeholders involved. This has created a need for a tech-enabled, automated infrastructure that eases the compliance burden on stakeholders, builds trust, and reduces duplicate discounts.

The Kalderos platform uses transparent data to provide a single source of truth to drug discount stakeholders, enabling discounts and rebates to be reimbursed accurately and efficiently. From 2017 to 2023, the company identified more than $1 billion in inaccurate discount requests and spared stakeholders from spending countless human hours on data reconciliation and compliance activities.

"Kalderos is well-positioned to navigate the changes and challenges impacting the drug discount ecosystem today," Todd said. "I look forward to collaborating with my colleagues to develop successful strategies that will help consumers afford the prescription drugs they need."

Kalderos is a data infrastructure and analytics company that created the world's first Drug Discount Management platform, simplifying drug discount program compliance for all stakeholders. The platform applies sophisticated data models and machine learning to identify and resolve noncompliance, with collaboration-oriented solutions built for both drug manufacturers and covered entities. Based in Chicago, Kalderos was founded in 2016 by a team dedicated to reducing inefficiencies in the U.S. healthcare system, empowering everyone to focus on the health of people. More information can be found at www.kalderos.com .

