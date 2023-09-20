Kalderos names veteran healthcare leader Angie Franks as new CEO

News provided by

Kalderos

20 Sep, 2023, 09:35 ET

Experienced chief executive brings growth mindset,strong vision to Drug Discount Management solution leader

CHICAGO, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Data infrastructure and analytics company Kalderos, creator of the world's first Drug Discount Management platform, today announced the appointment of longtime healthcare executive Angie Franks as chief executive officer.

Continue Reading
Angie Franks, CEO of Kalderos
Angie Franks, CEO of Kalderos

For more than 30 years, Franks has demonstrated the ability to successfully lead organizational change and complex growth strategy in the healthcare sector. Prior to joining Kalderos, Franks served for more than six years as CEO of ABOUT Healthcare, a leading provider of solutions for orchestrating patient access for complex acute and post-acute referrals. She also was CEO of Electronic Health Records (EHR) vendor Healthland from 2010 to 2013, serving rural and critical access hospitals.

"I am in awe of Angie's deep healthcare experience, and her track record of success aligning teams to execute aggressive growth plans and strategy," said Kalderos founder and former CEO Jeremy Docken. "Angie was the missing piece we've needed to capture this incredible opportunity to ensure that patients truly benefit from the billions of dollars in drug discounts that flow through the drug channel each year. As my teenage son would say, 'Let's go!'" 

In addition to her chief executive roles, Franks was chairman of the board of Central Logic from 2015 to 2017, before the company rebranded as ABOUT Healthcare.

"Angie is an accomplished and team-oriented leader who understands the transformative power of healthcare technology and how to harness it," said Aneesha Mehta, co-founder and partner at Valspring Capital and member of the Kalderos board of directors. "Her in-depth business management and M&A experience in private equity, public equity and venture-backed businesses is an ideal fit for Kalderos as the company scales its growth." Mehta formerly served as partner at Bain Capital Ventures.

Franks is an executive committee member on the board of directors of The Medical Alley Association, a network of healthcare organizations dedicated to healthcare transformation through innovation, and also serves on the Medical Alley Starts committee, a venture platform that accelerates the formation and growth of healthcare start-ups. She formerly was a board member of Allina Health's United Hospital Foundation.

In 2022, drug manufacturers paid more than $250 billion in government and commercial drug discounts. As these programs have expanded, combined factors of outdated technology, infrastructure and processes have made it difficult to identify or prevent duplicate discounts and other inaccurate claims, resulting in billions of dollars in waste each year.

The Kalderos platform for Drug Discount Management includes purpose-built product suites for drug manufacturers and 340B covered entities. Kalderos for Manufacturers encompasses both MDRP Discount Monitoring and Commercial Discount Monitoring solutions, giving drug manufacturers better data with which to review and validate claims.

Since 2016, the Kalderos platform for Drug Discount Management has identified more than $1 billion in inaccurate discount requests. As Kalderos partners with an increasing number of drug manufacturers to process even bigger data sets, that number continues to grow.

"Kalderos has a meaningful mission and an incredible opportunity to transform the drug discount ecosystem," Franks said. "Our technology platform is enabling drug discount stakeholders to better collaborate, so they can focus their resources on expanding patients' ability to access – and afford – life-saving drugs. I am thrilled to lead this outstanding team through the next phase of growth."

About Kalderos

Kalderos is a data infrastructure and analytics company that created the world's first Drug Discount Management platform, simplifying drug discount program compliance for all stakeholders. The platform applies sophisticated data models and machine learning to identify and resolve noncompliance, with collaboration-oriented solutions built for both drug manufacturers and covered entities. Based in Chicago, Kalderos was founded in 2016 by a team dedicated to reducing inefficiencies in the U.S. healthcare system, empowering everyone to focus on the health of people. More information can be found at www.kalderos.com.

Media contact:

Philip Anast
Amendola (for Kalderos)
[email protected]
312-576-6990

SOURCE Kalderos

Also from this source

Kalderos Adds Powerful Features to Commercial Drug Discount Monitoring Solution

Kalderos' 2023 annual report highlights costs of systemic challenges in drug discount programs and their impact on drug manufacturers, covered entities, payers and patients

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.