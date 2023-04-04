Kalderos Selects Amendola for Strategic PR Services

Award-winning healthcare PR agency partners with data infrastructure and analytics leader to amplify thought leadership and company achievements

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amendola, a nationally recognized, award-winning healthcare technology and life sciences public relations and marketing firm, announced today that Kalderos, creator of the world's first Drug Discount Management platform, has chosen the firm to amplify client successes, thought leadership, and industry best practices.

Amendola is implementing a comprehensive PR plan to demonstrate Kalderos' industry-leading technology and services, new offerings, accomplishments, customer wins, and industry partnerships.

"Drug discount programs are complex and multilayered, creating challenges for manufacturers seeking to reduce revenue leakage and bolster program integrity," said Brent Dover, CEO of Kalderos. "Through our partnership with Amendola, we look forward to showcasing how Kalderos' collaborative network enables drug manufacturers, covered entities and payers to remove obstacles to seamless communication for the good of patients. And there is no better agency to do this than Amendola. I have worked with Jodi Amendola and her team at three other companies over a 25-year span and their client service, industry knowledge and top-notch results are what keep me coming back."

Welcoming Kalderos to the Amendola agency roster, Amendola CEO Jodi Amendola states, "It is an incredible honor to work with the Kalderos team to educate the industry on how Kalderos' Drug Discount Management solutions enable manufacturers to verify duplicate discounts, mitigate revenue leakage, and provide true data transparency. The company, the platform, and the people are fantastic, and we look forward to sharing their story to help pharma manufacturers manage drug discounts and reduce noncompliance."

Kalderos recently introduced Kalderos for Manufacturers , a new portal designed exclusively for drug manufacturers to ensure a simplified, more efficient way to process drug discount claims. The new purpose-built product suite will allow manufacturers to better leverage Kalderos' one-of-a-kind multi-sided platform proven to improve efficiency across drug discount programs.

About Amendola

Amendola is an award-winning, insights-driven public relations and marketing firm that integrates media relations, social media, content, and lead gen programs to move healthcare, life sciences/pharma and healthcare IT decision-makers to action. The agency represents some of the industry's best-known brands as well as groundbreaking startups that are disrupting the status quo. Nearly 90% of its client base represents multi-year clients and/or repeat client executives. Amendola's seasoned team of PR and marketing pros understand the ongoing complexities of the healthcare ecosystem and provide strategic guidance and creative direction to drive positive ROI, boost reputation and increase market share. Making an impact since 2003, Amendola combines traditional and digital media to fuel meaningful and measurable growth. For more information about the industry's "A-Team," visit www.acmarketingpr.com , and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Kalderos

Kalderos is a data infrastructure and analytics company that created the world's first Drug Discount Management platform, simplifying drug discount program compliance for all stakeholders. The platform applies sophisticated data models and machine learning to identify and resolve noncompliance, with collaboration-oriented solutions built for both drug manufacturers and covered entities. Based in Chicago, Kalderos was founded in 2016 by a team dedicated to reducing inefficiencies in the U.S. healthcare system, empowering everyone to focus on the health of people. More information can be found at www.kalderos.com .

