Kalderos To Reinforce Infrastructure Need At The 2019 Medicaid Drug Rebate Program Summit

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kalderos will unite pharmaceutical industry stakeholders with the shared goal of building a drug discount infrastructure that benefits all parties and is rooted in transparency, trust and equity. Kalderos' participation in the Medicaid Drug Rebate Program Summit will take place from September 23-25 in Chicago.

"The persistent challenges of managing drug discounts efficiently warrant a dedicated drug discount infrastructure," said Jeremy Docken, CEO and co-founder, Kalderos. "At Kalderos, we employ a different approach to the problem, collaborating across the pharmaceutical supply chain to deliver a consistent information and financial exchange infrastructure that benefits all."

Executing a bold, new strategy of bringing together a span of stakeholders, Kalderos will moderate a panel titled "The Great Information Challenge of Managing Your Drug Discounts" on September 24. The panel will feature compliance, audit and regulatory professionals — Sabrina Aery, Bristol-Myers Squibb; Cathy Burton-Meza, Gilead Sciences; Trevor Wear, Sidley Austin — discussing the present challenges of drug discount management.

Also happening on September 24, Kalderos will present "Compliance, complexity and broken infrastructure: What the three-tiered beer distribution system can teach us about 340B," detailing how the beer distribution system may inform the present difficulties in drug discount management.

Additionally, Kalderos will demo the first drug discount management software of its kind, which allows point-of-sale discount authorization. The software will ensure rules-based discount effectuation, supporting today's complex drug discount ecosystem. Attendees can register for a demo at stand #16.

Kalderos offers a holistic perspective embedded in the intersection of deep industry expertise and an unwavering commitment to efficient drug discount programs. Kalderos' data-rich and insights-driven platform makes it seamless for all discount stakeholders to comply with drug discount programs, allowing all parties to focus resources on improving the lives of patients.

Sponsored by KNect365, the MDRP Summit gathers government regulators, industry leaders and pharmaceutical executives with the shared purpose of tackling government pricing, rebates and regulation.

About Kalderos

Kalderos combines industry expertise, design thinking and technology to target waste and to improve efficiency as the category leader in healthcare financial network management. Its initial SaaS product is the world's first drug discount management solution, which identifies, checks and resolves non-compliance. Using sophisticated models and machine learning processes, Kalderos detects inconsistencies overlooked by current methods, providing material benefits by eliminating waste. Based in Chicago, Kalderos was founded in 2016 by a team firmly rooted in the belief that it is essential to fix this problem in order to help patients and reduce inefficiencies. More information can be found at www.kalderos.com .

