Kale Diagnostics, Led by Known Co-Founder Kourtney Simmang, to Launch Functional Health Innovation with U.S. Top Medical Doctors

DALLAS, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kale Diagnostics has been on a mission since day one: to empower individuals to take charge of their health by addressing the root causes of illness. Through a deeply personalized and results-driven approach to functional health, the company has transformed lives and redefined wellness for countless clients.

A Mission Inspired by Experience

Kourtney Simmang, co-founder of Kale Diagnostics, leading the charge in combining functional health expertise with top medical care to empower clients nationwide. Kale Diagnostics utilizes advanced lab testing to uncover root causes, identify imbalances, and provide clients with proactive insights for prevention and long-term health.

Founded by husband-and-wife team Kourtney and Stephen Simmang, Kale Diagnostics was born from the belief that healthcare should go beyond managing symptoms to uncover and address the deeper factors impacting wellness.

For Kourtney, this mission was personal. Her own chronic health challenges led her to functional health solutions that transformed her life. Using advanced lab testing, personalized protocols, and extensive research, she brought her PCOS and Hashimoto's Thyroiditis into doctor-confirmed remission.

This journey inspired her career as a functional diagnostic nutritional practitioner, guiding others toward sustainable wellness. Along the way, her expertise earned the respect of top professionals in the field. Now, as co-founder, Kourtney has the support of leading medical doctors to introduce a bold new approach to care.

"As I began collaborating with medical doctors and organizations that house some of the top physicians in the U.S., I realized how aligned we were in wanting to create something bigger," said Kourtney Simmang. "Functional health should be a multidimensional approach, and that means having access to high-quality MDs for primary and urgent care. By combining these strengths, we're offering clients a truly comprehensive and connected care experience."

Kourtney also observed growing interest in functional health from medical doctors. "Many of them came to me personally to improve their own health," she noted, "which goes to show their belief in the power of functional health."

From Kale Diagnostics to Kale Health

In early 2025, Kale Diagnostics will transition to Kale Health, building on its proven model of functional health by integrating virtual primary and urgent care with the nation's top medical doctors.

For years, Kale Diagnostics has offered clients access to over 100 advanced lab tests, alongside personalized care from naturopathic doctors, nutritional practitioners, and registered dietitians. This team works closely with clients to address imbalances, craft tailored strategies, and support long-term wellness goals.

The addition of primary and urgent care ensures timely access to trusted medical doctors for immediate health concerns or diagnoses when needed. This seamless integration creates a multidimensional approach to healthcare. With a reputation built on credibility and over 150,000 followers across social media platforms, Kale Diagnostics is expanding its impact.

Kale Health: A Comprehensive Vision

Kale Health will offer a multidimensional, client-centered approach that ensures every aspect of wellness is supported. Here's what clients can expect:

Personalized Expert Care : Clients work with naturopathic doctors and nutritional practitioners to create tailored strategies for lasting health.

: Clients work with naturopathic doctors and nutritional practitioners to create tailored strategies for lasting health. Advanced Testing and Prevention : Comprehensive lab testing and screenings uncover root causes and imbalances while protecting future health.

: Comprehensive lab testing and screenings uncover root causes and imbalances while protecting future health. Primary and Urgent Care : Virtual access to trusted MDs ensures timely support for acute needs, complementing long-term functional health plans.

: Virtual access to trusted MDs ensures timely support for acute needs, complementing long-term functional health plans. Emotional Wellness Support: Licensed counselors help clients manage health anxiety and build resilience, integrating mental wellness into care.

Looking Ahead

As Kale Diagnostics transitions to Kale Health, its mission remains unwavering: to provide care that is comprehensive, personalized, and multidimensional. By combining functional health with access to primary and urgent care, Kale Health is setting a new standard for modern, holistic healthcare.

