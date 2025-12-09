Kale Expands Platform to Support LinkedIn, Unlocking a New Social Strategy for B2B Brands

The integration will help insert B2B brands into creator culture, driving relatable user-generated, organic reach and advocacy through real customer voices

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kale , a new-age rewards platform that enables creators of all sizes to earn cash by posting about the brands they already love, today announced the platform now supports content on LinkedIn. The integration opens up new opportunities for participating B2B brands like Notion enabling Kale creators to earn rewards for sharing thoughtful, story-driven video content about their favorite productivity and workplace tools. This integration marks a full-circle moment for Kale's co-founders, Isha Patel and Luis Molina, who met at LinkedIn as part of that team that launched video to the platform in 2017 and scaled video to 1 billion users and 30 million brands.

As LinkedIn continues to grow as a leading social network and creator platform, Kale's expansion unlocks a new opportunity for creators to collaborate with B2B brands, who already love talking about entrepreneurship, digital organization and personal development. Brands seeking creators who can clearly explain how their products work, why they matter and how they fit into real-life, now have access to tailored content that reaches their highly engaged audiences.

"Given our roots at LinkedIn and our deep familiarity with the platform's content ecosystem, Luis and I intrinsically understand the value of an individual's professional network to brands," said Isha. "There is huge upside for brands to creatively tap into that cohort of users and the early adopters are winning. Launching Kale support on the platform is a defining milestone for our brand. Its growing influence as a space for professional expression has become a natural next step for our users. Workplace culture and employee-generated content are exploding, and bringing Kale to LinkedIn empowers teams and creators to share their stories authentically where professional conversations are already thriving. This expansion also opens new opportunities for brand partners, giving them access to user-generated content that fosters authentic connections with their most engaged audiences."

Kale has already proven its model's effectiveness on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube. In terms of measurable impact, Kale increases share of voice on social media for brand partners by +50% via real customer voices and achieves an 8% engagement rate. The LinkedIn integration creates a new social strategy and pathway for B2B brands, who often struggle for visibility in creator discourse, to generate more relatable user-generated content, organic reach, cultural relevance and brand advocacy through real customer voices.

"Partnering with Kale allows us to give our users an innovative way to authentically share their love for Notion directly within their professional networks," said Danielle Ito, Head of Influencer at Notion. "We're excited about Kale being an extension of our social strategy to help us grow brand awareness on LinkedIn and meet our users where they already are. This partnership allows us to empower our users to share the way they love and use Notion in their everyday work and personal lives, creating authentic content that truly resonates with LinkedIn's B2B audience."

Users can now complete LinkedIn challenges by connecting their account to the Kale app. Eligible participants must have a pre-existing LinkedIn account, an engaged network, and a regular posting cadence. For more information, visit kalecard.com .

About Kale:

Kale is a new age rewards platform that allows creators of all sizes to earn cash by posting content about the brands they already love. Co-founded by Isha Patel and Luis Molina, Kale's mission is to empower consumers to transform their social value into economic value. Trusted by major consumer brands including Starburst, Cava, and Chili's, Kale empowers marketers to scale engagement, deepen brand loyalty, and increase share of voice through the power of their community and genuine advocacy. To learn more, please visit www.kalecard.com .

