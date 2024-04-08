Kaleidescape Announces Alternative Content Delivery Platform for Cinema

LAS VEGAS, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaleidescape, maker of the ultimate movie platform for the luxury residential market for over twenty years, announced today at CinemaCon 2024, that they are expanding into Cinema.

Kaleidescape provides an alternative method to securely deliver library releases to the big screen. The Kaleidescape platform provides high quality content, with convenience, enabling playback of content on demand.

Kaleidescape provides an alternative method to securely deliver library releases to the big screen. Post this Kaleidescape is an elegant solution that integrates easily into a movie complex, utilizing the same projectors and audio solutions already installed. Kaleidescape’s movie platform enables secure delivery of library releases, with lossless audio and reference quality video. With access to a vast array of library content on demand, exhibitors can program additional movie screenings or movie marathons and curate special events.

"Kaleidescape's secure media platform provides operational ease by enhancing flexibility and scalability for the exhibitor and offering access to a diverse array of content for their customers," said Priscilla Morgan, COO, Kaleidescape. "Much gratitude goes to our studio, exhibition, and technology partners for their innovation in embracing a new content delivery platform."

Exhibitors including Alamo Drafthouse, B&B Theatres, Brenden Theatres, Cinema West, Classic Cinemas, Epic Theatres, Megaplex Theatres, and Star Cinema Grill have agreed to pilot the Kaleidescape platform. Kaleidescape has also executed an agreement with one major Hollywood Studio and is in active discussions with several others.

"We are excited to work together on this new endeavor. B&B strives to be innovative, and we can't wait to pilot this new technology with Kaleidescape and GDC," said Brock Bagby, president & chief content, programming & development officer of B&B Theatres.

Additionally, Kaleidescape has been working with technology partners to integrate with their TMS, to further streamline an exhibitor's workflow.

"Kaleidescape's platform is a potential game changer for exhibitors, allowing easy activation of excess screen capacity, bringing a steady slate of library titles on demand," said Tony Adamson, senior vice president for GDC Technology. "I am excited that GDC is the first TMS provider to integrate with the Kaleidescape platform."

About Kaleidescape (www.Kaleidescape.com)

Kaleidescape is the ultimate movie platform. Kaleidescape has been designing, manufacturing, and selling state-of-the-art movie players and servers for over 20 years. Kaleidescape digitally delivers movies with lossless audio and reference video. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Kaleidescape builds its products in the USA.

