Kaleidescape Announces Mini Terra Prime Movie Server

Miniature, Silent Solid-State Server Brings Unrivaled Performance to Movie Lovers

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaleidescape, maker of the ultimate movie platform, today announced the availability of the new Mini Terra Prime movie server, the latest addition to the Terra Prime server line.

"Mini Terra Prime is Kaleidescape's most compact movie server, but it delivers a mighty punch: fast downloads, high performance playback, and ample storage," said Tayloe Stansbury, chairman and CEO, Kaleidescape. "It is the perfect complement for Kaleidescape M and E reference-quality movie players."

"Mini Terra Prime is Kaleidescape's most compact movie server, but it delivers a mighty punch." - Tayloe Stansbury

Mini Terra Prime features 8TB internal solid-state storage, enough to store approximately 125 high-bitrate Kaleidescape 4K movies. Movies download in as little as 4 minutes over a 2.5 gigabit Ethernet connection. Mini Terra Prime supports up to 25 simultaneous playbacks, with no loss in quality, scaling to the needs of the consumer.

Sized identically to Kaleidescape Strato M and E movie players, Mini Terra Prime features architectural-grade steel with a mosaic vent pattern for natural convection cooling. The absence of an internal fan results in silent operation, perfect for placement in any room. Mini Terra Prime can also be rack mounted next to Strato M or E for a sleek look.

Kaleidescape movie files are typically ten times larger than streamer movies, retaining lossless audio and near lossless video fidelity from studio masters. Kaleidescape movies are downloaded and played back from local storage, to ensure perfect playback every time.

Adding Terra Prime to a Strato V, E, or M standalone system unlocks the full Kaleidescape user experience, including the list view and iconic cover shuffle view, which look and work better with larger movie libraries. Up to four Terra movie servers can be grouped in a Kaleidescape system with any number of Strato movie players.

To learn more, visit: https://www.kaleidescape.com/mini-terra-prime-movie-server/. Mini Terra Prime is available now through authorized Kaleidescape dealers: https://www.kaleidescape.com/find-a-dealer/.

About Kaleidescape (www.Kaleidescape.com)

Kaleidescape is the ultimate movie platform. Kaleidescape has been designing, manufacturing, and selling state-of-the-art movie players and servers for over 20 years. Kaleidescape digitally delivers movies with lossless audio and reference video. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Kaleidescape products are assembled in the USA.

