Kaleidescape Announces New Compact Movie Server at CEDIA 2021

"This product was designed for customers eager to invest in the Kaleidescape experience but not ready to commit to a larger movie server like the Terra 48 or the recently announced Terra 72," said Tayloe Stansbury, CEO, Kaleidescape. "The Terra 12 gives new customers the same experience as the larger servers, with similar download speeds and performance, while allowing them the flexibility to add playback zones and grow their movie collection over time."

With the power to download feature-length 4K movies in as little as 10 minutes on a gigabit internet connection, the Terra 12 is ideal for customers looking to invest in an entry level Kaleidescape system that can instantly play their favorite movies, television shows and music events. The addition of the Terra 12 to Kaleidescape's product line also allows customers to incrementally increase storage by adding additional servers, such as the Terra 24, Terra 48 or the recently announced Terra 72.

The Kaleidescape Terra is the foundation of a multi-room Kaleidescape Strato system. A Terra 12 can support any number of Strato C players and serve up to five simultaneous 4K Ultra HD playbacks. Designed with a similar profile to a Strato C movie player, the Terra 12 can be mounted beside a Strato C in a 1U rack space, using Kaleidescape's custom rack mount for efficient shelf storage.

The Kaleidescape Terra 12 movie server will be priced at $7,995. Accompanying Strato C players are priced at $2,995 each.

Kaleidescape is the only online provider of films with full-fidelity audio and video for luxury private cinemas. The company's internet-delivered movies include proprietary metadata that enables its award-winning movie players to produce a truly astonishing private cinema experience. Kaleidescape systems are installed worldwide in the best homes and yachts. Founded in 2001, and headquartered in California, Kaleidescape sells its products exclusively through custom integrators.

