Kaleidescape Launches New Movie Server Product Line

Kaleidescape

29 Aug, 2023, 09:05 ET

Terra Prime Delivers High Capacity and Ultimate Performance

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaleidescape, maker of the ultimate movie platform, today announced the availability of its new Terra Prime movie server product line.

Terra Prime features an all-new board design with faster processing power and faster network – the only dedicated movie server with 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet. The new servers are available with either high-capacity hard drives or fast solid-state drives.

Terra Prime SSD movie servers are the fastest and quietest movie servers available, ideal for yachts and large installations. Terra Prime SSD downloads Kaleidescape high-bitrate 4K movies in as little as four minutes and serves up to 25 simultaneous playback zones. Terra Prime SSD 31TB stores approximately 500 Kaleidescape high-bitrate 4K movies and the 8TB model stores roughly 125 Kaleidescape high-bitrate 4K movies.
Terra Prime HDD is a next-generation high-capacity movie server. It can download a Kaleidescape high-bitrate 4K movie in as little as eight minutes and serves up to five simultaneous playback zones (compact) or up to 10 simultaneous playback zones (full-size). Terra Prime HDD 88TB stores approximately 1,450 Kaleidescape high-bitrate 4K movies and the 48TB stores roughly 800 4K movies. The Terra Prime HDD 22TB stores approximately 350 4K movies and the 8TB stores roughly 130 4K movies.
"Kaleidescape's new Terra Prime movie servers support lightning-fast movie downloads and can serve more Kaleidescape high-bitrate 4K movies concurrently to multiple screens," said Tayloe Stansbury, Kaleidescape chairman & CEO.

Kaleidescape Terra Prime SSD Movie Servers

Kaleidescape Terra Prime HDD Movie Servers

To learn more, visit: https://www.kaleidescape.com/systems/movie-players-servers/

About Kaleidescape  ( www.Kaleidescape.com )

Kaleidescape is the ultimate movie platform. Kaleidescape elevates every component in your theater, with higher-fidelity video, lossless audio, and integrative cues to control lighting, shading, seating, and screen masking. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Kaleidescape builds its products in the USA and sells through custom installers.

Media Contact:
Kaleidescape, Inc.
Josh Gershman
[email protected] 

SOURCE Kaleidescape

