Kaleidico Reveals the Best Michigan-Based Website Designs in 2024

The list features leading finance, mortgage, law firm, senior living, and technology companies, plus 13 honorable mentions.

ODENTON, Md., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaleidico, a Michigan-based, full-service marketing and lead generation agency, has scoured the web to share the best Michigan-based website designs in 2024 across numerous industries.

The company's extensive list aims to empower and inspire businesses with examples of visually appealing designs, seamless user experiences, and high-quality content.

The designs span multiple sectors, including finance, technology, mortgage, law, and senior living.

The top pick from each industry is:

  • Finance/mortgage: Quicken Loans
  • Law firm: Miller Canfield
  • Senior living community: Presbyterian Villages of Michigan
  • Technology: Duo Security

Noteworthy mentions include the University of Michigan, Pure Michigan, and Michigan.gov websites.

Kaleidico used the following criteria for its curated list:

  • Intuitive user experience and coherent navigation
  • Mobile responsiveness
  • Visually pleasing design that aligns with the brand's identity
  • Inclusion of interactive tools
  • Well-written blog content
  • Fast load speed

According to Kaleidico, Michigan is home to nearly 1 million small businesses, and 71% have an online presence and website.

The agency explains that a website should be able to intuitively guide visitors to the information they are seeking and empower them to reach out for more information.

See the full list of websites.

About Kaleidico: Kaleidico is a full-service digital marketing and lead generation agency with more than 20 years in the industry. The agency provides digital solutions for a wide range of industries including senior living communities, mortgage lenders, law firms, and fintech. Kaleidico's services include website design and development, content marketing, email marketing, social media marketing, pay-per-click (PPC) ads, lead buying and generation, and more. For more information, visit Kaledicio.com.

