Kaleidoscope Announces New Addition to Executive Leadership Team with Appointment of Chief Revenue Officer

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaleidoscope, the leading scholarship and grant management platform, announced today that sales and marketing veteran, Phil Burroughs, has joined the company's executive leadership team as Chief Revenue Officer.

With more than 20 years of sales leadership and executive management experience across multiple industries, Burroughs takes great pride in implementing sustainable techniques for long-term success that drive revenue and growth.

Most recently, Burroughs served as Chief Revenue Officer at DTN, a decision science and Software-as-a-Service company. They serve as the world's largest private weather data organization. Burroughs other experiences include Senior Vice President of Americas Sales for Veritas Technologies, Chief Marketing Officer at Evault, and Vice President of Global Cloud and Data Center Sales for Verizon Communications.

"Phil is a seasoned leader with an entrepreneurial mindset and proven track record building and developing world class teams with winning cultures," said Greg Dehn, Kaleidoscope Founder and CEO. "His connection to our vision and mission is what set him apart. We have an exciting product launch this spring, and Phil's leadership is essential in delivering exciting new features to incoming and existing users."

At Kaleidoscope, Burroughs will focus on leading revenue generation strategy and execution across the entire organization. He joins Kaleidoscope at a pivotal time in the company's development following a period of significant growth. Today, more than 2,000 scholarships and grants find a home on Kaleidoscope's platform, with more than 1 million users expected by the end of 2021.

"I am humbled by the opportunity to join this rapidly growing company," added Burroughs. "Greg and the team at Kaleidoscope have built a company that is literally changing the world. Kaleidoscope's products will play a major role in ending the student loan debt crisis and allow every qualified young person access to higher education."

This announcement marks another significant milestone for Kaleidoscope following the close of $3M in capital from Rally Ventures as part of its Series A financing round.

About Kaleidoscope:

Kaleidoscope is a cloud-based platform that enables organizations to fund, design, administer, and host beautifully branded scholarship and grant programs. The platform uses leading technologies to deliver an end-to-end solution for donors, organizations and the students they support. Their approach transforms how education is funded and how students benefit. They aim to build a future where financial aid and funding solutions are smart, cost effective, and as unique as the students they serve. To learn more about Kaleidoscope, please visit www.mykaleidoscope.com/

