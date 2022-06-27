Kaleidoscope Hair Products Celebrates Historic 20,000 Product Donation at Harlem Pride

Founder Jesseca Harris-Dupart Sets GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title Supporting the LGBTQ+ Community

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, June 25th, Founder and CEO of Kaleidoscope Hair Products, Jesseca Harris-Dupart, accomplished an industry first by setting the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the largest donation of haircare products in 24 hours. The brand teamed up with Harlem Pride during their 13th annual Celebration Day, alongside prominent guests including Mayor Eric Adams, to unveil this incredible activation on stage to a crowd of more than 20,000 attendees from across the country.

Jesseca Harris-Dupart accepting new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title. Photo Credit: Anthony Garces

Renowned as the first black, openly gay founder in the multicultural hair space, Jesseca has philanthropy and community service ingrained in her DNA. After breaking the record for the largest toy donation in her hometown of New Orleans in 2018, Jesseca set out to tackle her biggest feat yet by giving back to her LGBTQ+ community for Pride Month. This outstanding accomplishment, in partnership with Center for Black Equity, will distribute 20,000 of Kaleidoscope's best-selling hair products to underserved and marginalized members of the community around New York City.

"I am so honored to celebrate this historic event that has deeply personal roots to my own journey," shared Harris-Dupart. Since launching Kaleidoscope Hair Products, I have always made it my mission to give back to the network that has supported me from day one, so this moment feels especially significant. Harlem Pride and Center for Black Equity were the perfect partners to bring this experience to life as they share in my same goal to uplift and empower the multicultural LGBTQ+ community."

After declaring the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title, Jesseca and her new wife, Atlanta hip-hop legend Da Brat, and leaders from Harlem Pride spoke to the impact this donation will have in the community and how embracing their natural hair allows them to proudly live and celebrate their authentic selves.

"Entrepreneurship has always been part of Harlem Pride's mission. We see it as a path towards upward mobility, financial independence and autonomy among members of our community. Jesseca embodies this ideal with her development of Kaleidoscope Hair Products, so hosting Jesseca's GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS event is momentous for us, and we're happy to join in the celebration," shared Carmen Neely, President & CEO of Harlem Pride.

For more information about Kaleidoscope Hair Products, please visit https://iluvcolors.com/.

About Kaleidoscope Hair Products:

Kaleidoscope Hair Products, created by former hairstylist Jesseca Harris-Dupart, offers the perfect restorative system to keep hair healthy and beautiful from start to finish. In 2014, Jesseca designed the line to address the hair loss her salon clients were experiencing after trying to do their own weaves and color at home. She launched the brand initially with four products via a series of viral social campaigns that quickly turned her passion project into a beauty sensation and a multi-million-dollar business. Today, Kaleidoscope Hair Products is one of the fastest growing brands in the haircare industry with major retail partners including CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid, and more.

About Harlem Pride:

In 2010, Harlem Pride's founders saw an opportunity to celebrate not just our Same Gender Loving/LGBTQ community, but its role and contributions to Harlem's rich history. And thus, Harlem Pride was born. The mission of Harlem Pride is to empower Harlem's SGL/LGBTQ community (which includes, family, friends, and allies) to improve its physical, mental, and economic health and wellness.

About Center for Black Equity:

The mission of Center for Black Equity is to promote a multinational LGBTQ+ network dedicated to improving health and wellness opportunities, economic empowerment, and equal rights while promoting individual and collective work, responsibility and self-determination.

About Guinness World Records:

What's the fastest game bird in Europe? This was the question that inspired the founding of Guinness World Records back in 1955. Starting with a single book published from a room above a gym, GWR has grown to become a global multi-media brand, with offices in London, New York, Miami, Beijing, Tokyo and Dubai. Today, we deliver world-class content, not just through Books, but via TV shows, Social Media and Live Events. Our in-house consultancy works closely with brands and businesses around the world to harness the power of record-breaking and deliver award-winning campaigns and business solutions. Our ultimate purpose is to inspire people - individuals, families, schools, groups, companies, communities and even entire countries – to read about, watch, listen to and participate in record-breaking. To join this record-breaking community – and find out the answer to that original question – visit guinnessworldrecords.com.

