Kaleidoscope Hair Products Launches Curl Math™ Collection on Founder Jesseca Harris-Dupart's Birthday

More than two years in the making, the Collection marks a new era for the brand, modern, elevated, and rooted in real curl needs, while honoring the loyal community behind Kaleidoscope Hair Products. Designed for curls, coils, and waves of every texture, Curl Math™ simplifies styling without compromising performance. The collection eliminates the guesswork by tackling definition, hold, shrinkage, frizz, refresh, and foundation through smart, flexible formulas that work alone or together, delivering results without stiffness, flakes, or buildup.

"Launching Curl Math on my birthday feels incredibly full circle," said Jesseca "Judy" Harris-Dupart, Licensed Cosmetologist, Founder and CEO of Kaleidoscope Hair Products. "This collection is the result of many years of listening, testing, and evolving alongside our community. Curls are complex, but styling them doesn't have to be. Curl Math gives you exactly what you need, no extra steps, so styling feels fun, intuitive, and empowering again."

Formulated with Pomegranate and Shea Butter: plus no sulfates, and no mineral oil, to deeply moisturize and support healthy strands, the Curl Math™ collection balances ease and high performance. The all-star curl lineup includes:

The Perfect Ratio™ ($15.99) — A gel-to-foam mousse delivering defined, frizz-free hold with soft bounce and no flakes.

— A gel-to-foam mousse delivering defined, frizz-free hold with soft bounce and no flakes. Solve for Definition™ ($15.99) — A curl custard that enhances pattern, moisture, and shine with touchable hold.

— A curl custard that enhances pattern, moisture, and shine with touchable hold. The Length Formula™ ($15.99) — A 2-in-1 cream and leave-in that elongates curls, reduces shrinkage, and boosts hydration.

— A 2-in-1 cream and leave-in that elongates curls, reduces shrinkage, and boosts hydration. The Bounce Back Formula™ ($15.99) — A continuous-spray refresher that revives curls between wash days without residue.

— A continuous-spray refresher that revives curls between wash days without residue. Flex Factor™ ($16.99) — A flexible-hold finishing spray that fights frizz and humidity while maintaining movement.

— A flexible-hold finishing spray that fights frizz and humidity while maintaining movement. The Root Formula™ ($15.99) — A sulfate-free shampoo that gently removes buildup without stripping.

— A sulfate-free shampoo that gently removes buildup without stripping. The Smooth Solution™ ($15.99) — A frizz-control conditioner that hydrates and softens for easier styling.

To support the launch, Kaleidoscope Hair Products is rolling out a robust, multi-touch campaign designed to meet consumers both online and in real life. The Curl Math™ collection will officially launch with a special TikTok Live birthday and release celebration hosted by Jesseca "Judy" Harris-Dupart on Friday, February 13th at 3 PM EST, inviting fans and the curl community to tune in and celebrate together.

The campaign will continue with salon activations, and pop-up experiences at select retailers, bringing Curl Math™ directly to the community. A steady stream of social-first vibrant content, creator partnerships, and experiential moments will further amplify the launch, reinforcing Kaleidoscope's commitment to accessibility, education, and cultural connection.

The Curl Math™ collection will be available beginning February 12, 2026 on iluvcolors.com , Sally Beauty and CVS, with Walmart and additional beauty supply retailers forthcoming. For more information, visit www.iluvcolors.com or follow @kaleidoscopehairproducts on social platforms.

About Kaleidoscope Hair Products

For over a decade, Kaleidoscope Hair Products has created solution-driven hair and personal care products. Rooted in real results, the brand champions self-expression through performance-led formulas and bold, culturally relevant campaigns that connect with real people.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PRODUCT IMAGES OR SAMPLES:

Nicole Newsum-Heriveaux / [email protected]

Michelle Pascal / [email protected]

SOURCE Kaleidoscope Hair Products