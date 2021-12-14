Kaleris Launches New Mobile Application for Yard & Transload Management

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaleris, a leading provider of cloud-based transportation and asset management solutions for accelerated supply chain execution has launched a new mobile application to help industrial shippers manage rail yard operations at plants, terminals, and transload sites.



The new mobile application extends the Kaleris Yard & Transload Management System from the office into the yard to help users manage daily tasks, move railcars, and save time. Fully integrated AEI scanning capabilities help operators to quickly identify railcars and complete railcar inspections, take photos of defects and damage, attach images to inspection forms, and identify bad order railcars. The mobile application also supports outage and volume correction calculations for loading and unloading tank cars, as well as bar code scanning to automate data capture of safety and quality assurance seals.



"We are extremely excited about this dynamic mobile application and the opportunity to help our customers increase yard productivity and save time and money," said Kirk Knauff, CEO of Kaleris. "We know every move matters to our customers and they count on us for mission-critical solutions. We are committed to continued investment in mobile solutions to extend core capabilities, and we believe this is an important value driver for industrial shippers."



In addition, the mobile application includes advanced capabilities to operate in both online and offline modes and ensure all data inputs and actions are captured. Seamless integration with the Kaleris Yard and Transload Management System helps office staff eliminate manual data entry, increase productivity, and maintain real-time visibility to railcar status, movements, and yard workflows.



Kaleris YTM mobile is available on all iOS and Android devices.



For more information on Kaleris YTM Mobile or other supply chain execution solutions, please refer to the Kaleris website or register to attend the upcoming Mobile Yard and Transload Management webinar on December 15th, 2021.



