Kaleris Strategic Investment in Intermodal Maintenance & Repair System

ATLANTA, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaleris, a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain execution software, announced today a strategic investment in the Intermodal Maintenance and Repair System (IMRS) founded by Buckeye Mountain. IMRS is a software as a service (SaaS) solution that manages maintenance and repair work orders, estimates, invoicing, rebilling, and approval to pay workflows for containers, chassis, trailers, and other intermodal assets.

IMRS serves Class 1 Railroads, Intermodal Terminals, Container Depots, Intermodal Equipment Providers, Ports and Marine Terminals, and Maintenance & Repair providers. With this investment, Kaleris will accelerate its expansion into the intermodal market and add mission-critical software capabilities for containers, chassis, and trailer maintenance, repair, and operations.

"The Kaleris team is enthusiastic about the addition of IMRS to our Supply Chain Execution platform. Today's complex supply chain challenges require innovative solutions, like IMRS and Kaleris, that improve asset utilization and visibility into operations," said Kirk Knauff, CEO of Kaleris. "This investment will allow us to provide exciting new capabilities across multiple segments of our business focused on solving customer challenges in the intermodal supply chain ecosystem. We will continue to invest in offerings that help our customers accelerate their operations and remove friction points in the supply chain."

IMRS is an enterprise-grade system with full industry and intermodal technology integration, providing a flexible, modern web interface and intuitive mobile application to automate and streamline full-cycle intermodal maintenance and repair workflow including inspection, repair, invoicing, rebilling, and compliance. IMRS ensures maintenance and repair operations are fast, industry compliant, and error-free while eliminating paper-based systems, manual record-keeping, and spreadsheets.

Combining IMRS with Kaleris is a natural extension of the railcar maintenance and billing functions Kaleris provides today to help customers manage multiple mission-critical assets.

About Kaleris

Kaleris is a leading provider of cloud-based transportation and asset management solutions for improved supply chain execution. Kaleris helps industrial and finished goods shippers and carriers manage logistics and inventory across yards, terminals, and distribution centers and track shipments via rail, truck, and multi-mode transportation. Kaleris customers gain valuable insights and improve productivity through increased collaboration between shippers, carriers, and end customers. Many of the world's largest brands rely on Kaleris for mission-critical solutions to control and optimize the movement of goods through the supply chain.

About Buckeye Mountain

Buckeye Mountain is the largest provider of ruggedized mobile technology solutions to the railroad and intermodal industries. For over 15 years Buckeye Mountain has been solving the unique field workforce challenges within these industries. Leveraging a diverse team of experienced industry experts and superior service, Buckeye Mountain maximizes technology up-time and ensures customer project success.



