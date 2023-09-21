Kaleyra Appointed by stc Bahrain As Exclusive Omnichannel Partner

News provided by

Kaleyra US

21 Sep, 2023, 08:05 ET

Kaleyra To Support stc Bahrain's Enterprise Customers With Digital and Innovation Services 

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) (NYSE American: KLR WS) ("Kaleyra" or the "Company"), a rapidly growing omnichannel business communications platform, announced today an exclusive partnership with stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler. As the exclusive provider of omnichannel services, Kaleyra will support stc Bahrain in delivering personalized, flexible communication to its customers and enabling enterprise brands to do the same.

With Kaleyra's advanced CPaaS platform and stc Bahrain's extensive mobile operator network, businesses can reliably connect with customers in meaningful ways. Businesses of any size across the Middle East will have access to a streamlined, scalable communication platform to facilitate growth and improve operations.

"We are thrilled to partner with stc Bahrain to combine their network and reputation in the market with Kaleyra's technological proficiency," said Ahmad Alghazawi, Director of Carrier and Partner Relations. "This partnership provides exciting opportunities for growth to businesses across the Middle East."

stc Bahrain's Chief Business Officer, Mr. Hesham Mustafa commented, "We are excited to join forces with Kaleyra, a global leader in omnichannel business communications. This partnership underlines our commitment to delivering cutting-edge digital solutions to our business customers. Together we will redefine seamless customer engagement and elevate the standards of communication technology."

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) (NYSE American: KLR WS) is a global group providing mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, OTTs, software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers, retailers, and other large organizations worldwide.

Through its proprietary platform and robust APIs, Kaleyra manages multi-channel integrated communication services, consisting of messaging, rich messaging and instant messaging, video, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, and chatbots.

Kaleyra's technology makes it possible to safely and securely manage billions of messages monthly with over 1600 operator connections in 190+ countries, including all tier-1 US carriers

