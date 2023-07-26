Kaleyra Brings WhatsApp Business Platform To US Solution Portfolio To Enhance Customer Engagement

News provided by

Kaleyra US

26 Jul, 2023, 08:05 ET

NEW YORK, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) (NYSE American: KLR WS) ("Kaleyra" or the "Company"), a rapidly growing omnichannel business communications platform, announced today that the WhatsApp Business Platform is now part of its omnichannel offering in the United States. Kaleyra has been a Solution Provider for the WhatsApp Business Platform since 2019, with successful implementations across sectors ranging from fintech to retail in India and Europe. Kaleyra will now enable US-based businesses to connect with customers on WhatsApp, the world's most popular messaging app with over 2 billion monthly active users.1

The United States has the third largest WhatsApp audience in the world, with over 70 million users.2 Since its launch in 2018, the WhatsApp Business Platform has been helping companies create rich experiences for their customers. As a Solution Provider, Kaleyra can now offer US-business the same secure, scalable service through easy integration with existing systems like helpdesk platforms and CRMs. Access to the WhatsApp Business Platform via Kaleyra offers:

  • Implementation of conversational messaging through customized templates
  • Optimization of workflows at scale with optional integrations
  • Leverage of WhatsApp automation for better issue resolution and customer engagement
  • Increased conversions with interactive CTAs and rich media

"We are excited to launch the WhatsApp Business Platform in the US via our proprietary omnichannel platform," said Mauro Carobene, Chief Business Officer of Kaleyra. "WhatsApp is a critical communication channel for businesses of all sizes, and our platform makes it easy for them to connect with their customers on WhatsApp and deliver a personalized and engaging experience."

The announcement comes just three months after bringing Kaleyra Video to the US, signaling Kaleyra's rapid expansion in the region. Kaleyra currently provides SMS, MMS, RCS, and push notifications to its US-based customers, and it continues to bring additional products stateside, most of which have proven track records in EMEA and APAC. The addition of the WhatsApp Business Platform to Kaleyra's integrated omnichannel product offering gives US enterprise brands an additional touchpoint to engage customers with personalized communications.

For more information, please visit Kaleyra's website at www.kaleyra.com.

About Kaleyra
Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) (NYSE American: KLR WS) is a global group providing mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, OTTs, software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers, retailers, and other large organizations worldwide.

Through its proprietary platform and robust APIs, Kaleyra manages multi-channel integrated communication services, consisting of messaging, rich messaging, and instant messaging, video, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, and chatbots.

Kaleyra's technology makes it possible to safely and securely manage billions of messages monthly with over 1600 operator connections in 190+ countries, including all tier-1 US carriers.

1 BackLinko, "WhatsApp 2023 User Statistics: How Many People Use WhatsApp?", March 27, 2023, https://backlinko.com/whatsapp-users

2 BackLinko, "WhatsApp 2023 User Statistics: How Many People Use WhatsApp?", March 27, 2023, https://backlinko.com/whatsapp-users

Kaleyra Contacts

Marketing Contacts:
Zephrin Lasker
Executive Vice President, Marketing & Strategic Alliances
[email protected] 

Lori Perkins
Senior Director – Marketing and Communications
[email protected]

Investor Contacts:
Shannon Devine or Mark Schwalenberg
MZ North America
203-741-8811
[email protected]

SOURCE Kaleyra US

Also from this source

Tata Communications to Acquire Kaleyra, a Leading Global CPaaS Platform Player, in All Cash Transaction

Kaleyra Recognized as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape for CPaaS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.