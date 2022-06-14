Kaleyra Helps Italy's Santagostino Build Remote Health Coach to Improve Accessibility and Assistance

MILAN, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) (NYSE American: KLR WS) ("Kaleyra" or the "Company"), a rapidly growing omnichannel business communications platform, has co-developed a video interface with the Santagostino Italian healthcare network to enable several of its clinics to offer remote assistance to patients.

Santagostino, a network of comprehensive and cost-friendly specialist healthcare clinics in Italy, has collaborated with Kaleyra to expand their patient-facing technological services. With Kaleyra's support, Santagostino will launch a new project to offer a more digital user experience that cuts patient wait times and increases customer satisfaction.

The new project, set to be piloted in five of Santagostino's 31 clinics, links patients with a remote customer care team through an online appointment portal. Kaleyra has helped develop the project by integrating Kaleyra Video, its collaborative video communication solution, into Santagostino's digital channels. Within the portal, patients can speak with a clinician over a range of channels, including video calls, discreet WhatsApp chats, and voice calls, to have their questions answered in real-time. As an additional measure, all remote communication is fully compliant with the Agenzia di Tutela della Salute (ATS) Health Protection Agency, and all private information is protected and secure, backed by Kaleyra's trusted service.

"As remote assistance becomes a constant in the healthcare industry, we need to adapt to increased technology requirements in order for our clinics to remain best-in-class," said Santagostino CEO Luca Foresti. "As our patients' needs expand, it is imperative that we create a digital experience that meets those needs across a wide range of clinics, including within clinics that are typically hard to reach due to size or location. Our surveys have consistently heralded our organization for exceptional customer care, and we believe that introducing our remote health coach will help us continue providing an excellent experience for our patients. Kaleyra's solutions across channels further support our specialists as they provide their highest standard of care to each and every patient, both in-person and virtually, while still ensuring their privacy and comfort. We look forward to hitting the ground running in our new partnership with Kaleyra as we implement remote health technology for our patients."

"We are pleased to be offering our technology to support Santagostino's specialist healthcare clinics," said Kaleyra Executive Vice-President and Chief Business Officer Mauro Carobene. "Kaleyra's audio-video communication channel, which can be accessed directly from help desks in various clinics, will enable customer care teams throughout Santagostino's network to more efficiently communicate with their patients and maintain the excellent standard of service for which Santagostino is known."

For more information, please visit Santagostino's website .

About Santagostino

Santagostino is a network of complete specialist outpatient clinics, the first in Italy to experiment with a healthcare model that combines high-quality patient care and affordable rates. Founded in 2009, Santagostino was created to respond to a growing and unsatisfied need of a large part of the population: a high-level, economically accessible specialist medicine that also covers the areas discovered by the NHS, including dentistry, psychotherapy, speech therapy, and others.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) (NYSE American: KLR WS) is a global group providing mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, OTTs, software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers, retailers, and other large organizations worldwide.

Kaleyra today has a customer base of 3800+ companies spread around the world. Through its proprietary platform and robust APIs, Kaleyra manages multi-channel integrated communication services, consisting of messaging, rich messaging and instant messaging, video, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, and chatbots.

Kaleyra's technology makes it possible to safely and securely manage billions of messages monthly with over 1600 operator connections in 190+ countries, including all tier-1 US carriers

Investor Contact:

Tom Colton or Matt Glover

Gateway Investor Relations

949-574-3860

[email protected]

SOURCE Kaleyra