Kaleyra to Present at the 18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference

NEW YORK, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) (NYSE American: KLR WS) ("Kaleyra" or the "Company"), a rapidly growing omnichannel business communications platform, announced today management's participation at the 18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference, being held at the Intercontinental New York Times Square in New York City, from Tuesday, May 16, 2023, to Thursday, May 18, 2023.

Management will present at the conference in-person on the afternoon of Tuesday, May 16, 2023. The Company's Chief Executive Officer, Dario Calogero, and Chief Financial Officer, Giacomo Dall'Aglio, will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. For further information you may reach out your conference representative or you may also email your request to [email protected] .

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE American: KLR WS) is a global group providing mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, OTTs, software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers, retailers, and other large organizations worldwide.

Through its proprietary platform and robust APIs, Kaleyra manages multi-channel integrated communication services, consisting of messaging, rich messaging and instant messaging, video, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, and chatbots.

Kaleyra's technology makes it possible to safely and securely manage billions of messages monthly with over 1600 operator connections in 190+ countries, including all tier-1 US carriers.

Investor Contacts:

Shannon Devine or Mark Schwalenberg

MZ North America

203-741-8811

[email protected]

SOURCE Kaleyra US