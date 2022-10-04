Kaleyra to Provide SMS Services for Amazon Pay India

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) (NYSE American: KLR WS) ("Kaleyra" or the "Company"), a rapidly growing omnichannel business communications platform, announced that it will be providing SMS services for Amazon Pay India as a preferred SMS provider.

Kaleyra's robust API solution, which is already integrated into the Amazon Pay platform, will trigger messages for highly critical One-Time Passwords (OTP) and confirm payment details for vendors and end users. These integrations are expected to enhance customer experiences and increase customer satisfaction.

The Amazon Pay platform, which debuted in India in April 2020, provides a trusted payment solution with world-class security and fraud protection, and offers the widest variety of payment methods for merchants. Amazon Pay allows customers to complete and track purchases at participating online retailers using their Amazon accounts via Amazon.in, Amazon Pay, or Amazon Alexa.

Short Message Service, or SMS, is one of the flagship products in Kaleyra's suite of omnichannel services. As one of Juniper's top five global CPaaS leaders, Kaleyra has helped over 3,800 international businesses design communication experiences that engage their customers. Moving forward, Kaleyra aims to bring its SMS expertise to its agreement with Amazon Pay India.

"Secure and dependable SMS messaging is a crucial piece of Amazon Pay India's connection with end-users," shared Kaleyra Chief Business Officer Mauro Carobene. "We are proud to work with Amazon Pay India as we strive to help enhance Amazon's convenience and deliverability in the region. We look forward to continuing efforts to assist Amazon Pay India's market share growth by co-creating engaging omnichannel experiences in the coming quarters."

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) (NYSE American: KLR WS) is a global group providing mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, OTTs, software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers, retailers, and other large organizations worldwide.

Kaleyra today has a customer base of 3800+ companies spread around the world. Through its proprietary platform and robust APIs, Kaleyra manages multi-channel integrated communication services, consisting of messaging, rich messaging and instant messaging, video, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, and chatbots.

Kaleyra's technology makes it possible to safely and securely manage billions of messages monthly with over 1600 operator connections in 190+ countries, including all tier-1 US carriers

