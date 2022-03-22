Kaleyra's Response to the Ukrainian Crisis

NEW YORK and VIENNA, Va., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) (NYSE American: KLR WS) ("Kaleyra" or the "Company"), a rapidly growing cloud communications software provider delivering a secure system of application programming interfaces (APIs) and connectivity solutions in the API/Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) market, today announced a series of planned steps in response to recent events in Ukraine.

As the world continues to witness the suffering and the plight of the Ukrainian people, individuals, governments, and businesses continue to grapple with how they can help. Without a presence in the region, Kaleyra is no different. As the company works to create a long-term strategy to provide assistance, it is determined to not sit idly by during this crucial time, as large numbers of refugees travel into western Europe.

Recently, a group of Kaleyreans quickly mobilized and traveled over 1,900 kilometers to reach the Romania-Ukraine border with essential supplies and laptops to support FDP – Protagoniști în Educație, the local NGO whose mission is to promote the human dignity of the most disadvantaged people in the area. Although they typically maintain a concentration on education, healthcare, and inclusion, the organization has pivoted to focus on the Ukrainian refugee crisis in conjunction with other local charities.

"The experience with Kaleyra's team was very important to us," said Carmen Andresoi, Social Services Coordinator of Asociația FDP – Protagoniști în Educație. "Collaboration and donations from businesses are vital because they give us the opportunity to respond to the real needs of affected individuals in an immediate and personalized way."

On top of helping Asociatia FDP in Romania (with additional supply trips already planned), the company has also identified a multi-layered approach for helping Ukrainians directly. The first initiative is fundraising to address immediate needs for medical supplies and aid for displaced families. Kaleyra is fundraising internally and will also provide a corporate gift. Funds raised will be donated to the Ukrainian Red Cross Society, FDP – Protagoniști în Educație, and other charities or efforts to directly benefit impacted Ukrainians as the crisis continues. As the situation becomes increasingly dire, the Ukrainian Red Cross Society is working to repair vital infrastructure, provide much-needed medical supplies, and help families with food and other needs, including psychological support.

Kaleyra's second approach has been to offer priority to qualified Ukrainian refugees for jobs at Kaleyra. The company offers both fully remote positions and openings with its pan-European teams. This effort is critical in assisting with the long-term struggle of Ukrainians to rebuild their livelihoods. With over two million refugees and millions more predicted, the company wants to assist those seeking employment, in need of work visas to relocate, or whose lives have otherwise been upended. Though Kaleyra admits a contribution like this can seem minuscule beside the staggering numbers currently seeking refuge, its leadership team realizes that as a part of a worldwide community, even small acts can have a ripple effect that impacts future generations. To find some of these fully remote positions, please visit Kaleyra.com/careers , imagineukraine.org, or remoteukraine.org .

"The impact on human life due to Russia's aggression in Ukraine is unprecedented, and it is imperative that we strengthen our resolve to find solutions now," said Kaleyra CEO Dario Calogero. "That is why Kaleyra has partnered with organizations that have an immediate and direct impact on the lives of refugees forced to leave Ukraine. Also, we are in the rare position of being able to offer employment that is 100% remote, which can provide displaced Ukrainians with an opportunity to regain a sense of agency over their lives. Recovery from a war on this scale will continue long after the fighting has stopped, and we are committed to contributing aid that goes beyond the near-term. We are also extremely proud of the effort our teammates are putting in to help alleviate suffering on the front lines."

