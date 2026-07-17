Kalfus & Nachman Expands 5th Annual Backpack Bash With New Educational Partners

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Kalfus & Nachman PC

Jul 17, 2026, 08:30 ET

NORFOLK, Va., July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 26, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the firm's Norfolk office parking lot. The free event will distribute more than 2,000 backpacks filled with school supplies to local families and, for the first time, will include a lineup of hands-on activities from regional education and entertainment partners.

A child must be present to claim a backpack, and supplies will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

"Reaching the fifth year of the Backpack Bash is a meaningful milestone for our entire team," said Paul Hernandez, President of Kalfus & Nachman. "Back-to-school expenses place real pressure on families, particularly as the cost of everyday necessities continues to rise. We are proud to help local children begin the school year with the supplies they need while bringing families together for a morning of learning and entertainment."

New Educational Activities for 2026

This year's Backpack Bash will feature an expanded lineup of educational and interactive activities presented by regional organizations, including:

  • Mad Science: Two live, interactive science shows presented from the main stage
  • Virginia Aquarium's Turtle Trek: A hands-on marine education experience led by the aquarium's outreach team
  • The Virginia Zoo: Wildlife education and special activities for children
  • Children's Museum of Virginia: Museum activities designed to encourage creativity and learning
  • My Gym Children's Fitness: A youth fitness station featuring movement-based games and activities
  • Virginia Department of Health: Family wellness resources, health information, and back-to-school safety guidance

Returning Entertainment and Community Partners

The Maury High School Marching Band will return to open the morning's festivities with a live performance.

The Peninsula SPCA will also host an on-site pet adoption area featuring animals in need of permanent homes. Additional attractions will include a live broadcast from 100.5 The Vibe, music and entertainment, carnival inflatables, face painting, games, and free funnel cakes.

Fast Track Registration Available

Walk-ups are welcome, but families are encouraged to claim a free Fast Track Pass through Eventbrite. Passholders may use a dedicated entry line rather than waiting in the general admission queue.

Fast Track passes do not reserve or guarantee a backpack. Children must be present to receive a backpack, and all backpacks will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

Event Details

  • What: 5th Annual Kalfus & Nachman Backpack Bash
  • When: Saturday, August 8, 2026, from 9 a.m. to noon
  • Where: Kalfus & Nachman Norfolk Office, 870 N. Military Highway
    Suite 300, Norfolk, Virginia
  • Cost: Free and open to the public
  • Registration: Families can register for a FREE Fast Track Pass
  • Backpack Distribution: Children must be present; backpacks are available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last

Founded in 1979, Kalfus & Nachman PC represents clients throughout Virginia in personal injury, workers' compensation, and Social Security Disability matters. With offices in Norfolk, Newport News, and Roanoke, the firm has spent more than four decades helping individuals and families protect their rights following accidents, injuries, and other difficult circumstances. To learn more, visit www.KalfusNachman.com.

Media Contact
Mary Murray
[email protected]

SOURCE Kalfus & Nachman PC

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