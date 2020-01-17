Kaliber Gaming from IOGEAR Gives Gamers a Competitive Edge with New Optical Mechanical HVER Pro X Keyboard

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IOGEAR , a manufacturer of innovative solutions designed to maximize the capabilities of computing and AV technology investments, today announced that it will be attending PAX South, showcasing the latest peripherals from its Kaliber Gaming eSport product line, including an ultra-fast optical mechanical keyboard.

The new HVER Pro X RGB optical mechanical keyboard is based on the company's popular HVER Pro keyboard platform, and features a heavy weighted base, durable brushed aluminum top panel, double-injected key caps and spill-resistant design for enduring years of intense gaming sessions. The HVER Pro X delivers the reliable performance and lightspeed response time gamers expect from optical switches, while a complete anti-ghosting design, more commonly referred to as N-Key Rollover (NKRO), ensures that every keystroke in any key combination will be registered, inspiring confidence that you'll never lose a game due to keyboard limitations. On top of all that, programmable, per-key RGB illumination allows for maximum customization and cool factor.

HVER Pro X Features and Benefits:

Optical mechanical switches for fastest possible response time

Brown type switches deliver a tactile response with quieter operation

RGB backlight with multiple lighting patterns and programmable per-key lighting

Spill-proof design that channels liquid away from key switches

Programmable keys for macro functions, shortcuts, etc.

Kaliber Gaming software to set custom backlight and keyboard functions

Full N-Key Rollover so you never miss a keystroke!

Double injected keycaps that never wear off

Windows key lockout prevents accidental pop up while gaming

Brushed aluminum top panel with floating key design

Heavy weight keyboard base for added stability when typing or gaming

Gold-plated USB connector with braided cable jacket

Pricing and Availability

The HVER Pro X RGB optical mechanical eSports keyboard will be available online and at major retailers this month, MSRP is $89.95 USD.

In addition to showcasing the HVER Pro X, IOGEAR will also be previewing to PAX South attendees other new and upcoming products from its Kaliber Gaming eSports peripherals line, as well as accessories designed to help console, PC and even mobile gamers dominate the competition. For gamers that want to share their craft with the world, IOGEAR will also demonstrate its new UpStream™ product line designed to make it easy and cost effective to create professional-quality live streaming content.

For more information on IOGEAR's portfolio of award-winning gaming and eSports products, please visit www.iogear.com and follow the company on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

