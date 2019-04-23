Kalibrate Blockchain Announces StartEngine Equity Crowdfunding Campaign

ORLANDO, Fla., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kalibrate Blockchain, a healthcare information platform developer, launched a Title III Regulation Crowdfunding Campaign on StartEngine Monday. Regulation Crowdfunding allows anyone, regardless of net worth or income level, to invest in securities issued by startup companies.

Information about Kalibrate Blockchain's crowdfunding campaign can be found on the StartEngine website.

The FormDrop app allows patients to electronically fill out and submit forms to healthcare providers using their personal smartphones.

The Florida-based startup is developing FormDrop, a mobile app that enables patients use their smartphones to electronically fill out and deliver any paper form by taking a simple snapshot of each form on the clipboard. The company is developing FormDrop as its minimum viable product.

"Today, people can deposit checks or get real-time traffic directions with their smartphones," said Calvin Wiese, president of Kalibrate Blockchain. "Yet when they visit their doctor, they're still handed a pen and a stack of medical forms and required, nine times of out ten, to fill out the same information over and over again."

FormDrop is being designed as a gateway for patients to index their personal health information—including biometrics and patient ID's from numerous healthcare providers—on a commonly-curated, blockchain-based Universal Patient Index. According to Wiese, the company is creating the index to be accessible by patients and providers without hindrance by information system or political boundaries.

"This is an opportunity to participate in profound developments with potential to transform the way health information is indexed, accessed, and exchanged," Wiese said. "We intend to develop a platform that helps healthcare providers make better decisions and provide patients with the best possible care."

Kalibrate Blockchain Corporation is in the business of using blockchain technology to index health information and resolve patient identities across health information systems. The company is designing its platform to put patients in control of their own health information without requiring initial participation or implementation by doctors or hospitals to achieve critical mass adoption. The Kalibrate Blockchain team has expertise and experience in health information management, healthcare problem-solving, computer science, finance, and biotech.

Visit https://www.startengine.com/kalibrate-blockchain-inc for more information about the campaign.

