/C O R R E C T I O N -- Kalicube/

Kalicube® Reveals How AI Decides Which Brands Win—And Offers Businesses a Way to Take Control

Digital Brand Intelligence™ firm unveils 25-billion-point dataset showing what AI assistants actually "believe" about brands—and launches services to fix what's broken.

PARIS, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kalicube® announced that its platform, Kalicube Pro™ , now analyzes 25 billion data points tracking how AI systems perceive 71 million brands and 1 million entrepreneurs worldwide. The company is applying this intelligence to help businesses control their AI presence through consulting services and its methodology, The Kalicube Process™.

The Problem Nobody's Measuring

Kalicube Pro™ Now Analyzes 25 Billion Data Points Covering 71 Million Brands and 1 Million Entrepreneurs (PRNewsfoto/Kalicube)

When a potential customer asks ChatGPT, Google's AI assistant, or Perplexity about a product or service, the AI's answer determines who gets the business. Yet most companies have no visibility into what AI "knows" about them—or why it recommends competitors instead.

"Every business now has seven employees they didn't hire," said Jason Barnard, Kalicube® CEO. "Google, ChatGPT, Perplexity, Claude, Gemini, Copilot, and Siri are talking to your customers 24 hours a day. The question is: are they trained to represent you accurately, or are they sending customers to your competitors?"

Kalicube®'s data reveals most businesses are losing this battle by default. Their AI "employees" fumble basic questions, hedge on credentials, or recommend alternatives—not because the business lacks credibility, but because AI systems can't find the proof.

The AI Credibility Gap

A company might have genuine expertise, industry awards, and satisfied customers—but if that information isn't structured for AI systems, the business remains algorithmically invisible.

This creates what Kalicube® calls "the leak": potential customers who receive AI-generated answers that exclude or misrepresent the brand and convert elsewhere. For mid-market businesses, that leak often represents millions in untraceable lost revenue.

What Makes This Dataset Different

Kalicube®'s 25 billion data points—representing 800% growth over 24 months with 97% accuracy—come from the same sources AI systems actually use: Google's Knowledge Graph API, Wikidata, Common Crawl, and real-time tracking across ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Perplexity.

"We're not guessing how AI sees brands," Barnard said. "We have the actual map. When a client asks why ChatGPT recommends their competitor, we can show them exactly what's missing and fix it."

The Kalicube Process™

Kalicube® applies this intelligence through The Kalicube Process™, a methodology that treats AI optimization as employee training rather than technical manipulation. The approach works in three phases: ensuring AI accurately knows who you are, building the proof structure that makes AI confident recommending you, and positioning for proactive AI recommendations in your category.

"Most businesses try to trick AI," Barnard said. "We educate it. When you give these systems the right information in the right format, they become your most effective sales force."

Looking Forward

Kalicube® projects its dataset will reach 100 billion data points by 2027.

"The companies that understand this shift have maybe an 18-month window," Barnard said. "After that, the AI perception gap becomes nearly impossible to close."

Businesses can request an AI Brand Audit .

About Kalicube®

Kalicube® is a Digital Brand Intelligence™ consultancy founded by Jason Barnard, who coined "Answer Engine Optimization" in 2017. The company operates globally from France.

