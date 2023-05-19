KaliVir Immunotherapeutics Announces New In Vivo Data Demonstrating Superior Therapeutic Efficacy of VET3-TGI at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting

News provided by

KaliVir Immunotherapeutics

19 May, 2023, 06:00 ET

PITTSBURGH, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KaliVir Immunotherapeutics, Inc., a biotech company developing cutting-edge, multi-mechanistic oncolytic viral immunotherapy programs, today announced the presentation of new data on its lead pre-clinical candidate VET3-TGI at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 26th Annual Meeting.

VET3-TGI is based on KaliVir's unique Vaccinia Enhanced Template (VET™) platform, capable of generating potent novel oncolytic vaccinia viruses with modifications to maximize viral replication and enhance intravenous delivery and spread. Modifications grant VET3-TGI the expression of CXCR3, IL-12 and a TGF-β inhibitor, allowing for efficient trafficking to the tumor, activation of anti-tumor immune responses and the overcoming of local immunosuppressive activity.

The functionality and therapeutic activity of VET3-TGI were tested in multiple models, and the mechanism of action and toxicity profile were assessed. VET3-TGI was compared to control virus in three pre-clinical in vivo tumor models, and demonstrated potent therapeutic activity, including 100% complete responses, even at several logs below equivalent clinical doses and in the presence of pre-existing anti-viral immunity. Profound changes in the tumor microenvironment (TME) were observed in VET3-TGI treated mice, including polarization to a type-1 immune response and recruitment of cytotoxic T cells. Analysis of gene expression profiles revealed that VET3-TGI treatment was associated with a dramatic increase in type-1 inflammatory chemokines, and a concomitant decrease in the expression of TGFβ1-associated genes that are involved with immuno-suppression. Compared to control virus-treated mice, VET3-TGI showed improved delivery to tumors following systemic administration, as well as reduced systemic toxicity.

"This new in vivo data is very encouraging and is a further validation of VET3-TGI as our lead pre-clinical candidate," said Stephen Thorne, PhD, CSO and co-founder of KaliVir. "These results build upon our already robust in vitro data as we expand into the next phase to develop a human version of the virus for efficacy and toxicology testing."

Presentation details

Date:

Friday, May 19th 5:15 PM – 5:30 PM PT

Title:

Novel Oncolytic therapy VET3-TGI restricts TGFβ1 and augments Type-1 immune response in TME, leading to superior therapeutic efficacy in multiple preclinical tumor models.

Presented by: 

Ravikumar Muthuswamy, Ph.D. Director of Immunology, KaliVir Immunotherapeutics

Location:

Los Angeles Convention Center, West Hall, Room 501 ABC

About KaliVir Immunotherapeutics, Inc.

KaliVir Immunotherapeutics is a privately held biotech company developing cutting-edge, multi-mechanistic oncolytic viral immunotherapy programs. The company has developed a unique vaccinia virus-based platform, Vaccinia Enhanced Template "VET" Platform, that can generate potent novel oncolytic vaccinia viruses with modifications to maximize viral replication and to enhance intravenous delivery and spread. VET™ platform utilizes the large transgene capacity of the vaccinia virus to deliver therapeutics matched to tumor immunophenotypes to stimulate patients' immune systems and modify the tumor microenvironment. KaliVir's oncolytic virus candidates are designed to be safe, potent and systemically deliverable to treat cancer patients across multiple tumor types. KaliVir has separate collaborations with Roche and Astellas Pharma to design and generate novel oncolytic vaccinia viruses derived from the VET™ platform. In addition, Astellas entered into a world-wide exclusive license to develop and commercialize KaliVir's initial lead clinical candidate VET2-L2 oncolytic vaccinia virus. KaliVir is currently advancing multiple therapeutic candidates toward the clinic. For more information, please visit www.kalivir.com.

Media Contact:
Michael Falcone
MacDougall Advisors
[email protected]
781-591-3448

SOURCE KaliVir Immunotherapeutics

Also from this source

KaliVir Immunotherapeutics Appoints Viral Immunotherapy Researcher Grant McFadden, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors

KaliVir Immunotherapeutics Announces Presentation at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.