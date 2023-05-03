KaliVir Immunotherapeutics Announces Presentation at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting

PITTSBURGH, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KaliVir Immunotherapeutics, Inc., a biotech company developing cutting-edge, multi-therapeutic oncolytic viral immunotherapy programs, today announced that its Director of Immunology, Ravikumar Muthuswamy, Ph.D., will present "Novel Oncolytic therapy VET3-TGI restricts TGFβ1 and augments Type-1 immune response in TME, leading to superior therapeutic efficacy in multiple preclinical tumor models," an overview of data on its lead pre-clinical candidate, VET3-TGI, in an oral presentation at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting. The presentation is on Friday, May 19, 2023 at 5:15 PM PST.

VET3-TGI is based on KaliVir's unique Vaccinia Enhanced Template (VET™) platform, capable of generating potent novel oncolytic vaccinia viruses with modifications to maximize viral replication and to enhance intravenous delivery and spread. VET3-TGI incorporates modifications granting the expression of CXCR3, IL-12 and a TGF-β inhibitor, allowing for efficient trafficking to the tumor, activation of anti-tumor immune responses and inhibition of immunosuppressive activity.

KaliVir Immunotherapeutics is a privately held biotech company developing cutting-edge, multi-therapeutic oncolytic viral immunotherapy programs. The company has developed a unique vaccinia virus-based platform, Vaccinia Enhanced Template "VET" Platform, that can generate potent novel oncolytic vaccinia viruses with modifications to maximize viral replication and to enhance intravenous delivery and spread. VET™ platform utilizes the large transgene capacity of the vaccinia virus to deliver therapeutics matched to tumor immunophenotypes to stimulate patients' immune systems and modify the tumor microenvironment. KaliVir's oncolytic virus candidates are designed to be safe, potent and systemically deliverable to treat cancer patients across multiple tumor types. KaliVir has separate collaborations with Roche and Astellas Pharma to design and generate novel oncolytic vaccinia viruses derived from the VET™ platform. In addition, Astellas entered into a world-wide exclusive license to develop and commercialize KaliVir's initial lead clinical candidate VET2-L2 oncolytic vaccinia virus. KaliVir is currently advancing multiple therapeutic candidates toward the clinic. For more information, please visit www.kalivir.com.

