Kalix Marketing Continues National Client Reach

BALTIMORE, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kalix Marketing recently added Saint Francis High School, a Holy Cross high school in Silicon Valley, and Illinois Mathematical and Science Academy (IMSA), a three-year residential public high school in Aurora, Illinois, to its growing list of national educational clients.

Saint Francis High School has engaged Kalix to write, design and edit its alumni magazine and donor report, an extensive creative endeavor that will serve to deepen Saint Francis' alumni, parent and student community with the school's enduring Holy Cross tradition and its new strategic plan.

IMSA has hired Kalix for its expertise in market research, specifically, a study on the domestic and international boarding student market, to leverage its target audience and inform strategic marketing and branding decisions.

"We wanted to take our annual magazine and donor report to the next level, to reflect Saint Francis' history and our strategic vision, and Kalix was absolutely the firm to get us there," says Holly Elkins, Saint Francis High School's Executive Director of Institutional Advancement. "Kalix's writing and design team are an extension of our team, collaborating seamlessly with us to create a fresh, exciting look for our magazine and donor report."

Kalix Marketing offers a unique approach to meeting independent school and college/university clients' needs for market research, strategy development, branding, creative design and digital marketing. "We are a team of senior-level experts," explains Kalix President Jonathan Oleisky. "Every project, whether its brand positioning, market research, creative development or digital messaging strategies, utilizes our team of professionals to help schools transform their enrollment marketing plans."

