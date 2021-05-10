Kalkine Launches its Operations in the United States

SAN FRANCISCO, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kalkine is a Tech-Enabled Business, based on a Digitally Powered Architecture and Extensive Data Science led Research. Kalkine Group has a strong foothold of Research in Australia since 2014 and expanded its presence to the UK, NZ, and Canada over 2019-2020. Following a successful stint in these countries, Kalkine is on track to launch its Financial Market Research in the United States.

The US economic system like other economies, faced a roller-coaster ride during 2020 amidst COVID-19, trade tensions, political uncertainty, and volatile crude-oil prices. Shrugging-off most of the concerns, market indicators like S&P 500 Index showcased an impressive recovery of 86.8% from March-2020 lows (as on April 24, 2021 Refinitiv), led by healthcare, fintech, green energy, and battery sectors.

Few factors such as quality tech-focused corporations, unique business models with a long-term vision, low-interest-rate regime and a surge in liquidity have kept the markets afloat. From a macroeconomic perspective, signs of recovery in employment rates, uptick in retail sales, growth in industrial production and GDP figures are visible.

With respect to financial market insights across the world, the US equity market constituted 57.8% of the MSCI All Country World Index, inarguably the principal index encompassing most of the investible globe (Source: MSCI ACWI Factsheet, March 31, 2021), thereby indicating the scale of opportunities available in this vibrant economy.

Kalkine through its extensive research endeavours to navigate the dynamic yet complex US market. Research will be packaged in a diverse set of informative products providing insights on trending themes, sector dynamics, macro and micro-economic facets, company fundamentals, in-depth technical analysis, corporate governance, risks associated, and technological advancements across popular sectors. The US has a solid history of being at the forefront of business innovation and some of contemporary examples substantiating this include:

Novel solutions from tech players are transforming livelihoods globally . Growth is being led by the rising demand for cutting-edge technologies such as Cloud Computing, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Wearables, Drones, 5G platform, and the Internet of Things.

Value Migration from Internal Combustion Engines to Electric Vehicles (EVs) has been led by American pioneers.

Given the global vision, Kalkine's team of professional experts engages in both qualitative and quantitative research to provide easy to comprehend and actionable insights on diverse businesses alongside Risks and Opportunities under general information.

