Kalkine to Launch its 'US Technical Analysis Report' for the US Equity Market

SAN FRANCISCO, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kalkine is pleased to announce the launch of its 'US Technical Analysis Report',a technical analysis-driven research product on the US equity segment. This product is specially designed for investors with an adequate risk appetite, financial flexibility and are typically seeking opportunities for a short period.

Active portfolio management is a daunting task amid a highly volatile financial market environment. Stock market movements depend upon the sentiments of the market participants, and the two prominent emotions include fear and greed. Evolving fundamentals and macro-economic factors such as GDP, inflation, demand & supply scenarios interest rates, etc. move the stock prices and create identifiable price patterns on the charts. Technical analysis is a way to gauge and benefit from these repeated patterns in a short time horizon.

Notably, the FTSE Russell 3000 Index yielded a YTD return of ~11.76%; however, it yielded an MTD return of ~0.37% (as of June 01, 2021). Seeking professional expertise is essential for investors to lower associated risks and to improve returns in scenarios like these. Kalkine's US Technical Analysis Report is prepared after extensive research and back testing by a team of technical analysts engaged in quantitative research.

Kalkine's US Technical Analysis Report provides insights based on in-depth analysis of technical tools such as price action, support level, resistance level, volumes,RSI, simple moving averages,etc. The report aims to cover stocks from the trending sectors with a potential to maximize the gain opportunities.

The risk-reward ratio plays a vital role when it comes to portfolio management. Our report comes with an appropriate entry-level, target prices, and a stop loss, based on a pre-defined risk-reward scenarios. By virtue of seizing short to medium-term gains, swing trading provides an edge over fundamental analysis as investors are not required to hold stocks for several months or years to generate desirable returns.

To summarize, Kalkine's US Technical Analysis Report is easy to comprehend with actionable insights for opportunities around the potential investment themes. This report aims to cover stocks after an extensive analysis of technical tools. This report also intends to provide an overall assessment of the market performance, taking cues from major global news and/or events impacting the market sentiments.

Kalkine Equities LLC:

Contact: [email protected]

M:+447418353705

SOURCE Kalkine Equities LLC