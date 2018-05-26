Kallon: The block chain around you, the trustworthy Ifoods chain

Kallon, Chinese block chain + agricultural laboratory launched; executive director of China food safety traceability center; former well-known block chain enterprise executive director. Now, he promotes the rapid landing of block chain technology in the food field as the founder of Ifoods chain ecological platform. As the pacemaker of the industry, under his power, the first ecosystem 1 of "block chain + food" has begun to be measured internally.

In 2012, it was a rather transitional year for Kallon.

At the moment, Kallon recalled the situation of that year, still feeling great. This year, Kallon has a number of titles, as a government relationship consultant for many global top 500 financial institutions, such as China's peace and ICBC, the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences Finance Institute, the Banker magazine, the Central University of Finance and Economics co-sponsored by the Chinese Financial Innovation Award for many years and has been in "silver". Connoisseur, director of new media department, has established good cooperative relationship with McKinsey, Boston consulting and KPMG. It can be said that in the field of financial marketing, he is no doubt an expert.

The turning point occurred in July of this year. He participated in the national youth food safety knowledge competition in the capacity of executive secretary of the organizing committee. It is this competition of multi site organizations that has greatly touched his values and even changed the future career planning.

"At that time, many children in primary schools actually grew beards. This is not the healthy state of a group of primary school students during primary school. This phenomenon only illustrates the problem that children eat too much hormones."

This is very worrying for Kallon, who is going to be promoted to Dad. In a few years in the remote areas of Yunnan and Gansu, he saw a lack of local health education in a few years, and from that moment, he was determined to start in the field of food safety.

For the next two years, Kallon has devoted himself to the health education of young and young children, and the role of identity also highlights the importance of "food safety": the food safety consultant of the Beijing Education logistics procurement platform and the executive director of the Chinese food traceability center. Under his organization, the National Children's food safety knowledge contest has covered the whole country and called on the whole people to pay attention to children's food safety.

In this process, Kallon witnessed and participated in the efforts of practitioners on food safety issues and became more and more deeply aware that the problem of food safety was difficult to control, and the core pain point was the lack of credit system in the food field. "For food enterprises, especially large food enterprises, they are the least willing to appear food safety problems, but the greater the enterprise, the procurement and logistics part of the more difficult to manage, many food enterprises have to face counterfeit products."

In 2015, Kallon came into contact with the block chain and was inspired.

Kallon's first contact with block chain technology trace back to 2013. At that time, the central bank defined bitcoin as a specific virtual commodity, which gave him curiosity. In the following 2 years, he continued to pay attention to the development of bitcoin and became more and more excited about the gradual emergence of block chain technology.

Block chain technology has the characteristics of consensus mechanism, distributed accounting, intelligent contract, not tampering, time stamp and so on. It has already caused a lot of discussion in the financial circle at that time. It also inspires Caron's Association: can the block chain technology be introduced into the food field to help the food industry build a safe and transparent environment to solve the pain point in the current food field?

In 2015, by chance, Kallon talked to Dr. Lin Ruji, a leading figure in the field of food safety.

Lin Ruji is a PhD in food science at the University of Georgia in the United States. He was a senior manager of basic science, technical director and M & A, consultant of national food safety and technology center of the United States, honorary director of China Meat Research Institute, President of new China food group, Canada, food (Beijing) Limited. The chairman of the company. He has many patents in the world for food technology, and has made a thorough study of food research and development, production, traceability, technology optimization and artificial intelligence.

The common concern of food safety and the worries about the healthy growth of the next generation make a strong resonance between them. The idea of Kallon has led to a high degree of recognition from Dr. Lin Ruji. They reached a consensus on the idea of applying block chains to the food industry.

At the end of 2015, Kallon began to form a team to solve the last mile of food safety.

The project has been supported by the Ministry of industry and information, the National Bureau of Surveying and mapping, the China Telecom, the Heilongjiang Department of land and resources, and the China Education and television station. The project has even set up a physical node in the core machine room of the National Geographic Information Bureau.

From 2015 to 2017, they applied block chain technology to various government poverty alleviation projects, combined with China Telecom National Agricultural cloud laboratory to push back poverty alleviation projects in beef cattle breeding in Qinghai Province, and implement the project of traceability and poverty alleviation by the Ministry of industry and information department. In addition, China Agriculture Ministry, China Academy of Agricultural Sciences, China Inspection and quarantine. The Academy of Sciences, China anticancer association, COFCO, the school of public health of the Peking University, the China block chain research alliance, the district chain + agricultural laboratory, have been launched to accelerate the landing of block chain technology in the food field.

In 2017, he proposed a more ambitious idea -- create of Ifoods chain.

Everything was going well, but the restless Kallon began to toss again.

The food field involves many aspects, from the supply of raw materials to food, the production of food, the circulation of food and the supply chain involved in the process of food, all kinds of food enterprises and hardware enterprises. After 2 years of block chain entrepreneurship, Kallon discovered that simple traceability does not solve the problem of the entire food value chain.

How can we solve the pain problem of the whole food industry thoroughly and comprehensively? Kallon has decided to implement a more ambitious plan to be the maker of the global food block chain standards and to provide a full solution for the food industry, which is Ifoods chain.

In September 2017, Kallon officially registered Ifoods chain. Caron's idea is to build a global food ecological environment with the help of Ifoods chain to provide solutions for food supply issues such as production, circulation, consumption and testing in the food field. The core value of this platform is three points. First, use block chains to enhance global food productivity. Second, use the block chain to improve food safety. Third, use "block chain + intelligent hardware" to enhance consumers' intuitive and quick judgement of food quality.

This is an exciting plan. To achieve this grand vision, the first step is to form a professional team spanning many fields such as food, block chain, hardware, big data and so on. As early as the middle of 2015, it entered the block chain industry. Caron himself developed a loyal and consistent block chain development team with the same faith.

At the founding partner's team, Kallon first thought of his old partner, Dr. Lin Ruji. Dr. Lin agrees with Kallon's grand vision and actively takes part in this project to become the chief scientist of Ifoods chain.In addition to Dr. Lin, he also invited top experts in the field of food, block chain and intelligent hardware to participate in the Ifoodschain project.Include：

Li Yanbo, a development consultant for block chain, has studied cryptography at the Stanford University, and after years of working in the United States high Qualcomm, it specializes in distributed system architecture design. It is the NKN founder, Onchainco founder, Linux Kernel network layer core code contributor, and open source block chain platform DNA core R & D and designer.

Fan Zhikai, a master of Instrument Science and optoelectronic engineering of Beihang University, has studied the global front nanoscale grating sensors, and has been responsible for the research and development of the Chinese food and drug management platform. It has many years' experience for the operation of the block chain project.

Li Yiling, a former overseas manager of Neo, is a district chain community consultant. She has worked on the global marketing of termite, community building, business cooperation, and ecological construction, and dominates the list of the first one hundred of coinmarketcap and cooperates with FBG. Participated in the establishment of FourierPR, the base stone technology multi asset wallet, and the InWeWallet and Trinity network two ecological enterprises, have profound experience and resources in community building.

They invited Feng Lishuang to be the chief hardware scientist. She was a researcher at the Beihang University, a doctoral supervisor and vice director of the micro measurement and control center. She was focused on the MEMS sensor research. She had won the national "863" advanced collective and individual commendation. 1 province ministerial technical invention, 2 technical progress awards, and 18 Chinese invention patents.

The Advisory Group also includes the professor of the school of public health of Peking University, Chai Weizhong, director of the China Institute of inspection and quarantine, the director of the South testing center of the China Institute of inspection and quarantine, the researcher Zhong Weike, the chief of the national sports administration of the State General Administration of sports, the God of the Olympic food and the Chinese food and beverage master Jia Kai, and so on.

Kallon said, "These well-known experts in the field of food and block chain technologies agree with the values of Ifoods chain. Concerned about the healthy growth of the next generation, we hope to improve the global food safety with the help of block chain technology. The common belief of values makes them willing to devote great enthusiasm to the construction of the Ifoods chain block chain ecological platform, which has promoted the rapid development of the project. "

According to Caron, by March this year, only half a year, Ifoods chain development progress has exceeded 50%, and began to conduct internal tests. It is expected to be officially launched in June this year and will release the first smart device super probe for C terminal in October. In December, we will on line the centralized distributed transaction community for B terminal and complete the core structure of the 1 main chain +2 applications.

Ifoods chain, a food ecological platform for the whole people

Kallon and his team believe that in order to make Ifoods chain a real solution to the whole food problem, each part of the value chain and the participants are involved in the construction of the platform. They locate Ifoods chain as an open source, open food and area chain ecological platform in related fields, open platform ports to all value chain parties and provide technical support.

In order to allow food producers, processors, retailers, and consumers to easily and easily participate in block chain ecology, the USP block chain middleware system is designed on the basis of the bottom system of block chain. The core architecture function and the service platform of various service systems are packaged for different use in the food field.

The USP middleware system provides various ports for the actual application of the food industry and builds a bridge between the underlying technology and the upper application of the block chain, thus reducing the application threshold of the block chain technology. In this way, participants can easily input and obtain information through Ifoods chain. "Even if it is a rookie, it can be used".

At present, they are trying to build a super probe for Ifoods chain food inspection system. In October this year, the first DAPP probe for beef detection will be launched. With the help of a portable smart terminal device, consumers can get data about beef in 2 minutes, including whether water is injected or not. To ensure the safety of the family's diet. According to the prediction of Ifoods chain, the super probe is expected to become the world's first block chain DAPP application that day PV more than 10 million.

This will be a good thing for global users, and the future of the Ifoods chain ecological platform will help build a safe, transparent and credible environment for the beef industry and the whole food industry, which is equivalent to adding an "eye" for the food industry. It will provide food safety for hundreds of millions of people around the world.

