Kallyope Inc. Appoints Juha Lauren As Chief Business Officer

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kallyope Inc., a leading biotechnology company focused on identifying and pursuing therapeutic opportunities involving the gut-brain axis, today announced that it has appointed Juha Lauren, M.D., Ph.D., MBA to the position of Chief Business Officer.

"We are thrilled to have Juha join the Kallyope team as our CBO. He is superbly qualified for this role with his strong record of accomplishment in business development and strategy, and his deep understanding of translational research," commented Nancy Thornberry, CEO of Kallyope. "Juha's expertise and experience will be critical to our ability to fully leverage the value of the portfolio of novel programs that are emerging from our platform."

Dr. Lauren joins Kallyope from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals where he was Senior Director, Business Development and R&D Strategy. While at Regeneron, he focused on deals with platform technology companies such as Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, bluebird bio, and Intellia Therapeutics, resulting in broad R&D collaborations. In addition, he oversaw two of Regeneron's strategic collaborations from their start, both of which resulted in the discovery of a drug candidate currently in IND-enabling studies.

Dr. Lauren began his career as a neuroscientist, publishing studies in leading journals including Nature and Neuron. He then launched his business career as a management consultant with Accenture, serving clients in the health care industry. He received his M.D., Ph.D. from the University of Helsinki, completed post-doctoral training at Yale, and subsequently received an MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management.

"It is an exciting time to join Kallyope as it has already established an integrated, sophisticated technology platform that has generated a number of promising drug discovery and development programs," said Dr. Lauren. "I'm looking forward to helping further strengthen Kallyope's science and technology leadership, and broaden its efforts to advance novel programs for diseases of high unmet need in several therapeutic fields."

About Kallyope Inc.

Kallyope, headquartered at the Alexandria Center® for Life Science in New York City, is a platform biotechnology company dedicated to unlocking the therapeutic potential of the gut-brain axis. The company's cross-disciplinary team integrates advanced technologies in sequencing, bioinformatics, neural imaging, cellular and molecular biology, and human genetics to provide an understanding of gut-brain biology that leads to transformational therapeutics to improve human health. The company's founders are Charles Zuker, Ph.D., Lasker Award winner Tom Maniatis, Ph.D., and Nobel laureate Richard Axel, M.D. For more information visit www.kallyope.com.

Contact

Morgan Warners

(202) 337-0808

mwarners@gpg.com

SOURCE Kallyope Inc.

Related Links

http://www.kallyope.com

