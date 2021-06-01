Kallyope Inc. Appoints Patrick Flanigan as Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kallyope Inc., a leading biotechnology company focused on identifying and pursuing therapeutic opportunities involving the gut-brain axis, today announced that it has appointed Patrick Flanigan to the position of Chief Financial Officer.

"We are excited to have Patrick join the Kallyope team as our CFO," said Nancy Thornberry, CEO of Kallyope. "As an accomplished investor relations leader in biotech industry and a former Wall Street analyst, Patrick's deep expertise will help Kallyope prepare for a pivotal phase in our company's growth and evolution. Patrick will further strengthen our long-range financial strategy and deepen our connections with the broader investor community."

Mr. Flanigan served most recently as CFO at Ichnos Sciences. He launched his career in biotech at Genzyme, where he served as a VP of Investor Relations, followed by eight years as a Senior Vice President at Celgene where he oversaw the Investor Relations and Treasury functions.

Prior to his in-house biotech roles, he worked as a biotech equity research analyst over ten years at emerging growth investment banks, conducting fundamental research and providing investment recommendations. Mr. Flanigan received his Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Political Science from Boston College.

"It is a great time to join Kallyope as it has already established an integrated platform technology, which has enabled the company to advance to the clinic, achieve a strong financial position and be ready to execute on emerging opportunities," said Mr. Flanigan. "I look forward to making a contribution to Kallyope's next chapter, as the company continues to advance novel programs for diseases of high unmet need in several therapeutic fields."

About Kallyope Inc.

Kallyope, headquartered at the Alexandria Center® for Life Science in New York City, is a biotechnology company dedicated to unlocking the therapeutic potential of the gut-brain axis. The company's cross-disciplinary team integrates advanced technologies in sequencing, bioinformatics, neural imaging, cellular and molecular biology, and human genetics to provide an understanding of gut-brain biology that leads to transformational therapeutics to improve human health. The company's founders are Charles Zuker, Ph.D., Lasker Award winner Tom Maniatis, Ph.D., and Nobel laureate Richard Axel, M.D. For more information visit www.kallyope.com.

