Kalon Capital Announces Its Launch as a Mid-Ticket Equipment Finance Platform Backed by Bender Equity

Industry Veteran Nicole Torraco Appointed CEO

STAMFORD, Conn., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kalon Capital LLC, a mid-ticket equipment finance platform serving end-users, vendors and OEMs across the United States, today announced its official launch. Sponsored by Bender Equity, a private investment firm specializing in asset intensive and recurring revenue business models, Kalon Capital has been actively originating transactions and building its platform under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer Nicole Torraco.

Kalon Capital provides flexible equipment financing solutions to companies across manufacturing, industrial services, and essential infrastructure sectors; partnering with businesses that need a responsive, relationship-driven capital partner to support growth and asset modernization.

A Platform Built for Mid-Ticket Transactions

"Our mission is to bring clarity, speed, and partnership to an underserved segment of the equipment finance market," said Nicole Torraco, CEO of Kalon Capital. "Mid–ticket transactions are the backbone of the U.S. economy, yet they often face rigid structures and slow decision cycles from traditional lenders. Kalon Capital is built to change that. We see a tremendous opportunity to support vendors and end users with financing that aligns to how they actually deploy and rely on their equipment every day."

A Sponsor Focused on Asset Life Cycle Management

Bender Equity brings deep experience in asset heavy industries and long-term capital formation.

"The equipment finance market is evolving, and end users increasingly expect partners who understand the full life cycle of the assets they depend on," said Andrew Bender, Managing Partner of Bender Equity LLC. "Kalon Capital is designed around that philosophy. By combining disciplined underwriting with a modern approach to asset life cycle management, we can help customers optimize utilization, reduce downtime, and ultimately strengthen their operations."

Kalon Capital pursues organic originations and strategic partnerships with manufacturers, dealers, and sponsors. The platform structure enables rapid response while maintaining rigorous credit standards and a long-term view of asset performance.

"Nicole's leadership, industry expertise, and operator first mindset make her the ideal executive to build this platform," Bender added. "We're excited to support Kalon Capital as it scales."

About Kalon Capital

Kalon Capital is a mid-ticket equipment finance platform providing flexible, relationship driven capital solutions to end-users across essential industries. The company partners with operators in manufacturing, industrial services, transportation, and infrastructure to support equipment acquisition, modernization, and long-term asset performance. Kalon Capital is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Bender Equity LLC

Bender Equity LLC is a family office and private investment firm based in Ridgewood, New Jersey. Built by operators, for operators, the firm invests in asset intensive, recurring revenue, and industrial services businesses; partnering with proven leaders to build companies people want to own, work for and work with. Bender Equity brings its capital, network and operational playbook, alongside a long-term approach to value creation. For more information, visit www.benderequity.com.

SOURCE Kalon Capital LLC