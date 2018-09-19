Kaloom Names Michael Rymkiewicz as VP Sales

Former Oracle VP and Veteran to Lead the Expansion of Kaloom's Global Sales Operations

SANTA CLARA, CA, and MONTREAL, Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Kaloom, an emerging leader in fully automated data-center networking software, today announced the appointment of Michael Rymkiewicz as its worldwide vice president of sales. Rymkiewicz, who has more than 16 years of experience in sales, will lead Kaloom's global sales expansion.

Rymkiewicz will oversee Kaloom's worldwide sales organization as well as its customer-support and customer-relations activities. He will lead a strong team and will continue to drive sales and support; he will also lead the build-out of the sales channel.

"Michael is a proven leader with a deep understanding of the cloud, automation, analytics and networking markets. He will be a great asset to the Kaloom team as we strengthen our presence globally and pursue opportunities for customer growth," said Laurent Marchand, CEO of Kaloom. "His business acumen and skill set align well with our customers' needs, and we are confident that Michael will successfully lead our global sales efforts."

Rymkiewicz brings to Kaloom a successful track-record of go-to-market initiatives and of driving sales of new products. Most recently, he served as vice president of cloud and application development at Oracle. He has also held executive positions at Google, VMWare and Amazon, where he focused on customer acquisition and growth in the healthcare, gaming, public-sector, high-tech, retail and financial-services verticals. Rymkiewicz grew Oracle cloud sales by more than 240 percent year-over-year and generated $300 million in new revenue.

"Kaloom is a truly forward-thinking and dynamic company on the leading edge, disrupting how cloud and data-center networks are built, managed and operated today," said Rymkiewicz. "I've been very impressed with the quality of the team and with Kaloom's groundbreaking solution, which addresses the need of the cloud and datacenter markets for more automation, programmability and scalability."

About Kaloom

Kaloom is an emerging company developing a fully automated data-center networking software solution that will disrupt how cloud and data center networks are built, managed and operated for enterprises, cloud providers, gaming companies, data center operators and 5G wireless providers. Kaloom is made up of a group of technology veterans with proven track records of delivering large-scale networking, analytics and AI based solutions for the world's largest networks. The company is backed by leading investors including Fonds FTQ and Somel Investments. Kaloom has research and development offices located in the heart of the Quartier de l'innovation in Montreal, Quebec and in the Silicon Valley. For additional information visit www.kaloom.com

