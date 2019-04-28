Kalos and VUCA Health Partner to Provide Digital Patient Education to Pharmacies in Universities

LAKE MARY, Fla., April 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VUCA Health announced today that Kalos, a provider of software solutions to retail pharmacies and universities, will integrate VUCA Health's digital patient education solution, MedsOnCue, with their ProPharmOne™ software. VUCA's paperless option provides an eco-friendly and economical solution to the outdated practice of stapling paper to prescription bags.

Kalos will now include a specific prompt that enables patients to elect to receive electronic medication information. With MedsOnCue, pharmacies that utilize ProPharmOne™ will also give patients the option to access enhanced educational resources for their prescriptions. These added features include on-demand informational videos, streamlined access to their pharmacy team, and detailed medication photos of their prescription to ensure safety when taking medication.

"As a leading pharmacy system for universities across the nation, we support a very tech-savvy and diverse patient population as well as pharmacies that have to be very cost conscious," says Davis Holden, Project Manager at Kalos. "Being able to provide a video-based, multilingual experience to patients, while also saving the pharmacy on printing costs, makes partnering with VUCA Health a win-win for our customers."

VUCA aims to address low health literacy and has been working directly with Executive Directors and State Boards of Pharmacies to advocate for a digital alternative to traditional methods of providing prescription information. Just last month, VUCA added Montana to the list of 44 other states where pharmacies can allow their patients to opt-in to receive their medication information through a digital platform in lieu of paper.

About Kalos

Kalos provides complete pharmacy management solutions with software programs, business forms and labels, customer support, hardware systems, and setup. Their proven software platforms are used nationwide in a variety of settings from retail pharmacies, universities, and correctional facilities.

About VUCA Health

Based in Lake Mary, FL, VUCA Health works with leading pharmacy management systems to provide a gateway to patient engagement that serves as an on-demand extension of pharmacists and other healthcare providers. The company's MedsOnCue solution leverages advanced mobile, web, and on-demand video and communication technologies to deliver trusted patient information. It offers a convenient and cost-effective way for providers to offer patient medication information and strengthen customer connections with video briefings, web messaging, reminders, and a host of other customizable services that extend and enhance the patient relationship.

