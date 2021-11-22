Kaloyan Valentinov Danchev Launches New Book 'My Gift to The World' and The World Builders Contest

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaloyan Valentino Danchev has today announced his new book titled 'My Gift to The World' that will feature twenty-four inventions and ideas to eradicate poverty, disease, death, and the energy crisis. In addition, he has launched the World Builders Contest to provide $200K in prizes for inventors, entrepreneurs, and creators to bring world-changing ideas to life.

The COVID-19 pandemic has crippled many people with fear, uncertainty, and sickness. Danchev wants to open the world's eyes to the endless possibilities of what can be created and how as a collective, we can improve life together while profiting at the same time. There are many illnesses and issues that need the world's attention and have a real opportunity to be eradicated and solved. 'My Gift to The World' will show how simple ideas can revolutionize the world.

The World Builders Contest is currently open for submissions now through December 31, 2021. The contest will offer a $100k grand prize and one hundred finalists will receive $1,000. Winners will be announced on February 14, 2022.

"The pandemic has taken over the media landscape and consumed the government's attention, but there are so many issues and illnesses in the world that need solving. These often go ignored by the media and government unless they can benefit from it politically. My book will bring these overlooked issues and illnesses to the forefront of people's awareness and present ideas on how we can solve these critical problems together," said Danchev, "In tandem with my book release, I am launching The World Builders Contest to invite people to participate in creating a ripple effect of meaningful change through inventions and innovation."

'My Gift to The World' provides examples of real-life scenarios where the lack of these inventions has real consequences while at the same time providing examples where systems could be improved with simple ideas. Readers, business owners, entrepreneurs, and investors will gain a visual of how these ideas can be brought to life so they can propose their own ideas for consideration in The World Builders Contest. Danchev is looking for ideas that will improve the quality of life for people, make life easier, solve environmental or political problems and move mankind in the direction of innovation, exploration, and unity.

'My Gift to The World' is currently available for purchase on Amazon for both Kindle and paperback.

To enter the contest and view submission guidelines, please visit https://mygifttotheworld.org/.

About Kaloyan Valentinov Danchev

Kaloyan Valentinov Danchev is an entrepreneur and founder of an exclusive marketing company, Fidelis Marketing Group. He is the Founder of The Chilpayate Foundation, a non-profit organization created to assist children in need and their communities. The launch of My Gift to the World is a call and initiation to all inventors, business owners, entrepreneurs, and investors who want to make a difference in the world and generate profit to enter our World Builders Contest. To learn more, please visit: https://www.valentino-danchev.com/

