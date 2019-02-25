HORSHAM, Pa., Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kalpana A. Umarvadia is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Employee Consulting in recognition of her role as Director of Underwriting and Financial Services at Trion Group.

Trion Group is a Marsh & McLennan Agency, LLC company which specializes in providing corporate employees with benefits plans for Fortune 1000 companies. Their mission is to find and develop a perfect balance between their clients' insurance and benefits programs. Trion Group's services result in improvements to a company's financial outcomes, more successful customer service, greater efficiency of administrative departments, and an increase in the overall value of employee benefits.



With 33 years of professional experience including 15 years in her current role, Ms. Umarvadia plays a vital part in Trion Group's success. She reviews and develops financial strategies & plan designs for Fortune 500 companies with complex and diverse employee benefits programs.

She is also responsible for management and control of client risks and losses on block of business, as well as leading, coaching, mentoring, and managing teams of financial professionals.



As a lead up into her professional success, Ms. Umarvadia achieved a great deal in the world of academics. While at South Gujarat University in India, she received her Bachelor of Arts in Economics and International Development, a Bachelor of Education in Economics and Business Mathematics, and a Master of Arts in Business/Managerial Economics. When she attended Philadelphia University later on, she earned a Master of Business Administration in Finance and International Business. In addition, Ms. Umarvadia is fully certified in Accident and Health, Life and Fixed Annuities.



Ms. Umarvadia is affiliated with the Disability Management Employee Coalition, IBI Advisory Committee, and Philadelphia University alumni.



A charitable and valued member of her community, Ms. Umarvadia also actively volunteers and mentors new immigrants and youth at her local Hindu Temple.

