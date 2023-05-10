Kaltech Corporation Launches World's First Beauty Humidifier In U.S. Market

The Yuragi Junsui Premier uses a unique dual filter process to eliminate chlorine, converting water from hard to soft, ensuring clear and clean bacteria-free mist moisturizes and nourishes the skin

TOKYO, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Japanese technology company Kaltech, which specializes in using photocatalytic technology to purify food, water and air, today announced that their most recent invention, the world's first beauty humidifier, is available for sale in the United States. The Yuragi Junsui Premier, luxuriously designed and equipped with photocatalytic technology to remove impurities, marks Kaltech's transition from air purification to water, and more broadly, continues to fulfill the company's mission of providing solutions to one of the world's most prominent issues: unequal access to clean water and air.

Yuragi, which refers to the flickering blue light inside the humidifier lending a peaceful zen-like quality, is Kaltech's first venture into the beauty realm. The humidifier consists of dual filter technology that uses a unique cartridge to eliminate chlorine and minerals typically found in tap water. Once the chlorine and other harsh minerals are eliminated, the built-in photocatalytic plates keep the water accumulated in the tray clean and free of bacteria and other contaminants. This not only eliminates the need for daily water changes, but also ensures that only the purest water is used to moisturize and nourish the skin. The flickering blue photocatalytic light within creates a relaxing environment that evokes a candle to help calm the mind while the shimmering sounds of the water promotes a meditative state for the user.

In a recent study of women ages 35-49 in Japan, Kaltech measured skin moisture content every thirty minutes over an eight hour period in a temperature and humidity controlled room, using a portable moisture evaporation meter. Findings showed only a slight decrease in skin moisture after 8 hours, proving the high moisture retention capacity of the humidifier. In another study, tap water passing through the Yuragi Junsui Premiere was found to reduce viable bacteria by nearly 200% over a 14-day period.

"We are extremely excited to launch the Yuragi in the United States," said Kaltech CEO Junichi Somei. "As the world leader in applied photocatalytic technology, we dominated Japan's photocatalytic air purifier industry during the Pandemic with a 40% market share. We hope to experience similar success through our new product line."

The Yuragi humidifier is available for purchase on Amazon for $1,200 and will be available in two sizes to serve as both a beauty humidifier and a home humidifier. To learn more, please visit https://kaltech-global.com/.

About Kaltech Corporation

Kaltech, established in 2018, is a Japanese technology company which manufactures and markets products equipped with its proprietary photocatalytic technology. Kaltech was founded by engineer Junichi Somei, whose personal commitment to the environment became the company's mission: to use photocatalysis to benefit the world by purifying the food, air and water we need to live. The company sells a line of products used in Japanese homes, restaurants, hospitals, and public facilities. For more information, visit https://kaltech-global.com/.

