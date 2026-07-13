Kaltroco Invests in Smile America Partners to Support Growth in Children's Access to Dental Care

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaltroco, a family-owned investment company, has invested in Smile America Partners, the nation's largest school-based mobile dental program.

Smile America Partners works with dental practice partners to bring portable and mobile dental care directly to children in schools and community settings, helping overcome barriers that keep many children from receiving the care they need. In 2025 alone, Smile America Partners and its dental practice partners reached more than 370,000 children in over 8,000 schools across 20 states.

Kaltroco's investment supports the organization's continued growth and its mission to bring smiles and good oral health where they are needed. Smile America Partners will continue to be led by CEO Steve Higginbotham and the existing leadership team.

"Everything that has made Smile America Partners who we are remains at the center of our work: our mission, our team, and our commitment to the children, families, schools, and communities we serve," said Steve Higginbotham, CEO of Smile America Partners. "Kaltroco understands the importance of that mission and shares our belief that every child deserves access to quality health care. Their support will help us build on our proven model and bring dental care directly to more children who need it."

"Smile America Partners has built an exceptional organization around a clear and urgent purpose: making dental care accessible to children who might otherwise go without it," said Kenneth Hammond, chief investment officer at Kaltroco. "As a family-backed company, we are incredibly proud to be associated with an organization that has such a significant impact on children and families in need. We look forward to supporting Steve and the full Smile America Partners team as they pursue their growth objectives and provide access to care for even more children in the years ahead."

Houlihan Lokey served as financial adviser and DLA Piper served as legal adviser to Kaltroco in connection with the transaction.

About Smile America Partners

Founded in 1997 with headquarters in Farmington Hills, Michigan, and additional administrative offices in Arizona, Smile America Partners is the world's leading Dental Service Organization (DSO) specializing in portable and mobile dentistry. Its mission is to bring smiles and good oral health where they are needed. Working with dental practice partners, they bring the care to the need to more than 370,000 underserved children annually at over 8,000 schools in 20 states.

About Kaltroco

Kaltroco is a private investment company with headquarters in Jersey, Channel Islands and investment professionals in Nashville, Zurich, and Cape Town. Kaltroco partners with founders and management teams to pursue ambitious growth objectives. As a family-backed investment company with no outside investors and no restrictions on structure or hold period, Kaltroco has the flexibility to invest on the timeline that best fits its portfolio companies' needs and its partner management teams' objectives. Since its founding, Kaltroco has invested in over 30 companies globally, with a focus on the healthcare services, business services, and consumer industries.

SOURCE Kaltroco